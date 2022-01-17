Elevations RTC Helps Students Set New Years Resolutions

Elevations RTC is helping students set and achieve new years resolutions. Find out more about what they are doing here.

SYRACUSE, UTAH, UNITED STATES , January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elevations RTC (Residential Treatment Center) is excited to start the new year off on the right foot with its students. Each student enrolled in the treatment program has been encouraged to set new years resolutions to lead to their positive and healthy development. The Elevations RTC staff actively helps each teen take the proper steps to make their resolutions happen.

Mental health awareness is fundamental to the team at Elevations RTC. Each member of the staff at this center wants to make a difference in these teens' lives. They want each student at the center to think about what they would like to achieve this year to improve their mental health.

While it's common to set new years resolutions, most Americans don't follow through on sticking with their goals. The Elevations RTC understands the impact of setting goals and sticking to them on mental health. They are working with these students to show them the positive change that resolutions can have in their lives.

The staff at Elevations RTC has also helped these students plan out resolutions that will benefit their mental health. Each goal that has been set is attainable and realistic. These goals do not have to be big to significantly impact the teen’s journey. Some of the resolutions that the Elevations RTC staff are helping the students with include:

- Letting go of the stigma surrounding mental health

- Focusing on physical health and staying active



- Finding time to do something they love each day



- Sharing their story and struggles



- Stay informed and continue to learn new things every week



- Limit screen time and time spent using social media apps



- Make self-care a priority



- Learn more about mental health and what resources are available



- Most importantly, be kind to one's self and those around them

Even though the new year has already started, Elevations RTC still encourages people to set resolutions for a positive change in 2022. According to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Health), when these teens share their stories, not only do they begin to feel more confident, but they can also help other young individuals who are struggling.

When young adults focus on self-care strategies, they are more realistic to achieve, which means they are less likely to give up and forget about their goals. Instead, they begin to feel a more positive change and realize why it's important to set such goals for themselves.

The team at Elevations RTC is happy to know that they are helping these students of all genders break the stigma surrounding mental health and start to focus on how they can live a healthier and happy life in the new year. While it may not be easy, the process can be achieved one step at a time.