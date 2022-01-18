The Brzycki Group & The Center for the Self in Schools offer 4 new psychoeducational workshops to empower mental health

Mental Health and Well-Being Through Psychoeducational Workshops Positive Psychology Experts Elaine and Henry Brzycki Purpose and Possibilities: How to Transform Your Life is used as a handbook in workshops and courses.

From the leaders in personalized, individualized workshops, courses and programs for individuals and professionals for happy, healthy and flourishing lives.

Most people do not need long-term therapy, where a short-term tune up is all that is required to empower their lives forward and upward.” — Henry G. Brzycki, Ph.D. and Elaine J. Brzycki, Ed.M.

STATE COLLEGE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brzycki Group and The Center for the Self in Schools—the leaders in personalized, individualized workshops, courses and programs for individuals and professionals—are introducing 4 new psychoeducational workshops. The Brzycki Group’s unique one-on-one formats are personalized for each participant’s specific needs and take a pro-active, preventative approach to imparting mental health and well-being competencies for reaching one’s full potential. People can participate in person or virtually, no matter where they are in the world.

4 New Courses for Individuals and Professionals

The 4 new courses, grounded in research-based and evidence-based work in positive psychology, educational psychology, and human development, are designed for both individuals and professionals:

Purpose and Possibilities: How to Transform Your Life – Individuals discover their life purpose, acquire mental health and well-being competencies, and develop their unique potential. Having a sense of purpose is the number one protective factor for mental health and well-being. The course is for people who are serious about understanding their unique Self, infusing meaning into life, improving their overall mental health and well-being, becoming more mindful and present to everyday experiences and helping to create a better world.

The Champions Program – Champions is a teen empowerment program for young people and their families. Participants become champions in their day-to-day family life, social activities and academic achievements. They pro-actively and preventatively learn and develop mental health and well-being competencies that will last a lifetime

The Integrated Self for K-12 Educators – K-12 educators (teachers, counselors and administrators) learn The Integrated Self model, the Brzyckis’ scientific, evidence-based, research-based assessment and intervention tool that measures multiple attributes of psychological well-being. These attributes include: purpose, hopes and dreams for life, emotional and social-emotional intelligence (SEL), self-esteem, self-efficacy, self-understanding, intrinsic motivation, and personal identity and beliefs. This proprietary model can be applied in K-12 educational settings with training and the Brzyckis’ permission.

Student Success with 3 High-Impact Practices for College/University Educators – Front-line university and college educators learn a new Student Success model based on the latest research in the psychology of well-being and student-centered learning. The model incorporates 3 research- and evidence-based high-impact practices and integrates 5 critical student success functional areas—academic advising, career services, counseling and psychological services, faculty teaching, and student engagement. The model helps colleges and universities develop psychologically healthy and self-aware students as a part of their educational mission.

Why Psychoeducational Courses Versus Traditional Therapy?

Henry G. Brzycki, Ph.D. and Elaine J. Brzycki, Ed.M., the organization’s co-presidents, said, “Most people do not need long-term therapy, where a short-term tune up is all that is required to empower their lives forward and upward.”

With the shortage of effective counselors, and the surface-level nature of digital therapy apps, along with the stigma that remains about entering therapy, the need for psychoeducational workshops, courses and programs is more important and relevant than at any time in The Brzycki Group’s 40-year history. The Brzycki Group and The Center for the Self in Schools pioneered one-on-one, personalized psychoeducational programs to produce happy, healthy and flourishing people of all ages—children, adolescents, young adults, and adults.

In each of The Brzycki Group’s courses and programs, participants learn how to take charge of their own life course trajectory. The Brzycki Group invented best practices, grounded in positive psychology, educational psychology, and human development research, that deepen self-knowledge and help people create a purposeful direction to reach their full potential.

The Brzycki Group and The Center for the Self in Schools offer numerous personal and professional development workshops, courses and programs to classroom teachers, school counselors, college psychological counselors and advisors, as well as to individual adults, parents/caregivers and children/adolescents.

Throughout life, people often need to take some time to put into the most effective context or perspective possible the issues and concerns that are showing up as obstacles, limitations or restrictions. Addressing these issues and concerns can dramatically impact their ability to see and achieve what is possible for themselves and their relationships, professional life, family and children.

Mental health practitioners will want to utilize these courses in their own practices to broaden their service offerings while decreasing their dependence upon the health insurance system and client scheduling disruptions, while increasing their own effectiveness in producing mental health and well-being results with their clients.

The new courses follow the success of the Brzyckis’ latest book, Purpose and Possibilities: How to Transform Your Life, as readers and clients are asking for even more interactions from these two leading positive psychology experts and educators.

Elaine J. Brzycki, Ed.M., and Henry G. Brzycki, Ph.D., have generated a body of work to impact the human condition and make the world a better place. Exploring their life purpose for 40 years, they have helped people create happy, healthy and flourishing lives. They have authored three bestselling books, numerous articles, and personal and professional development workshops. Utilized in over 50 countries, their work has led to a new worldwide consciousness about the importance of self-understanding and placing mental health and well-being at the center of a good and successful life. The Brzycki Group and The Center for the Self in School has pioneered and created the field of producing mental health and well-being outcomes from colleges and K-12 schooling.