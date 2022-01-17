Dr. Brian and Dr. Jeff Coyle, DC experts in regenerative medicine will be speaking on alternatives to surgery

Dr. Brian Coyle, D.C., and Dr. Jeff Coyle, DC Secrets to Reclaiming Your Health and Longevity Leading Experts Interview

With over 70 years of combined medical experience and extensive training on the latest regenerative medicine therapies, we are here to answer your questions.

It's imperative that patients know that there are options when it comes to regenerative medicine so that they can make the right decision for themselves and their families.” — Dr. Brian Coyle, D.C., F.A.S.B.E.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Brian Coyle , D.C., and Dr. Jeff Coyle, DC, with over 70 years combined medical experience and extensive training on the latest regenerative medicine therapies, the team at Advanced Health Center has helped thousands of California residents reduce or eliminate their pain, suffering, and regain control of their lives. Attending this event is the first step in educating yourself on the wellness benefits that Regenerative Medicine Therapy could hopefully provide for you.Dr. Brian Coyle, D.C., and Dr. Jeff Coyle, DC have been recognized for excellence in business for the past 13 years in San Jose and are authors of “The Ultimate Guide To Reclaiming Your Health And Longevity: A Common Sense Approach To Living A Pain-Free Life”. Having conducted more than 60 workshops and seminars helping the public learn about the benefits regenerative medicine and cellular therapy can provide. Their patients range in age from 15 years to 95 years old. Dr. Brian Coyle, D.C., and Dr. Jeff Coyle, DC have successfully helped more than 10,000 patients in San Jose California without surgical procedures, drugs, or useless creams!Topics covered will include the consequences of continuing to live with chronic pain and how it affects the quality of your life. Regenerative medical treatment plans for the best outcomes, realistic results, and expectations.Advanced Health Center is pleased to present Dr. Brian Coyle, D.C., and Dr. Jeff Coyle, DC.Joint Pain Solution and Regenerative Medicine an Alternative to Surgery Seminar.Complimentary lunch included.DATE: Tuesday, January 18th, 2022, 11:30 amLOCATION: Advanced Health Center, 6110 Hellyer Ave, Suite 100, San Jose, CA 95138Additional seminars:Neuropathy Solution SeminarLUNCH: Tuesday, January 25th, 11:30 amJoint Pain Solution and Regenerative Medicine an Alternative to Surgery Seminar.LUNCH: Saturday, January 29th, 11:30 amCall (408) 351-1903 to register.For over 36 years, Dr. Brian Coyle, D.C., and Dr. Jeff Coyle, DC at Advanced Health Center, have specialized in treating knee, hip, sciatica, neck, and low back pain using the latest advancements in medical technologies without using drugs or surgeries. Through testing we can identify nutritional imbalances and deficiencies to get an in-depth look into the underlying causes of diabetes and neuropathy (nerve problems) allowing us to prescribe a tailor-made solution for patients to get back in good health naturally, avoiding the increasing risks of side effects from medications.

