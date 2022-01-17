6 additional confirmed OMICRON COVID-19 cases detected

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, January 17 - Port of Spain, Jan 16, 2022: – The Ministry of Health advises the population that on the 14th January, 2022, six (6) additional cases of the COVID-19 Omicron Variant of Concern were confirmed, bringing the total number of confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, in Trinidad and Tobago, to 28.

Four (4) of the cases had no history of recent travel and no known contact with recent travellers. Two (2) of the cases remain under epidemiologic investigation.

As a result of their positive COVID-19 results, each of the patients has been isolated and will remain in isolation until the enhanced discharge criteria for persons with COVID-19 Variants of Concern are met. Additionally, contacts of the positive Omicron COVID-19 cases have been quarantined.

The presence of the Omicron variant was confirmed via gene sequencing at the laboratory of the Faculty of Medical Sciences, University of the West Indies.

As of January 6, 2022, the World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed that the Omicron variant of Concern had been identified in 149 countries. Research has suggested that this variant is more easily spread from person to person as compared to previous variants but further information is needed on its impact on persons who contract this variant.

The Ministry of Health reminds the population of the importance of being vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as soon as possible.

Additionally, members of the public are reminded to follow all of the recommended personal health protective measures, even if they are fully vaccinated: