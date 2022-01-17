Bath Bombs Market growth will boom significantly during 2028 | Hugo Naturals, Heavenly Bubbles Ltd., Lush Ltd

Bath Bombs

Global Bath Bombs Market to Witness Upward Trend with New Product Launches

SEATTLE, WA, US, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Bath Bombs Market to Witness Upward Trend with New Product Launches , Bath bombs are hard-packed mixtures of dry ingredients that, when wet, produce bubbles. Due to the presence of organic and vegan ingredients, essential oils, bath salts, and other luxury ingredients in bath bombs, they are typically regarded as high-end products.According to the Trading Economics Statistics on United States Disposable Personal Income, the United States' disposable personal income averaged US$ 5,200.2 billion in 1959 and increased to US$ 15,742.81 billion in 2018. Furthermore, consumers are spending money and time on self-care activities like regular spa visits for mind-body rebalancing, salt bath soaks, and other similar activities.

Market Overview:

Bath bombs are just little packets of foam rubber in liquid form, with moisturizer inside them. Bath bombs usually contain more moisturizing ingredients and less butters than regular bath bombs. An essential oil is an essential liquid that is mixed with a carrier oil. An essential oil is often used in combination with carrier oils to produce a "balancing" effect, which is useful for people with sensitive skin, oily skin, or dry skin. Some common ingredients of emollients are apricot kernel oil, jojoba oil, and sweet almond oil. People with sensitive skin can opt for a fragrance-free carrier oil, which will prevent the effects of scented oils from being absorbed into the skin.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global bath bombs market include, Body Shop International Limited, Hugo Naturals, Heavenly Bubbles Ltd., Lush Ltd., Level Naturals, Oliver Rocket LLC, Pearl Bath Bombs, Swanky Sweet Pea, The Natural Soap Company, and The Village Company LLC.

Key Market Drivers:

Development and launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global bath bombs market over the forecast period. For instance, in December 2020, Tauriga Sciences, Inc. announced the planned expansion of its launched product line of Cannabidiol infused Bath Bombs – branded under Tauri-Gum.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Globally, as of 3:28pm CET, 8 November 2021, there have been 249,743,428 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,047,652 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 8 November 2021, a total of 7,084,921,786 vaccine doses have been administered. The pandemic led to many business shut downs in the cosmetic and personal care sector. In April 2020, Lush Retail Ltd., a British cosmetics retailer, paused business amid covid-19 outbreak. Such retail shutdowns adversely impacted the demand for bath bombs.

Key Takeaways

Major players operating in the global bath bombs market are focused on development and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in December 2020, Natural MedCo Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eve & Co Incorporated, launched cannabis-infused bath bombs in Canada. Similarly, in March 2019, Chill Protein CBD LLC, a health product company focused on the Cannabinoid market, launched Bath Bombs.

