ROC Funding Group Sponsors Local Charity Hockey Game to Benefit Bone Cancer Awareness

ROC Funding Group continues to give back to the community.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ROC Funding Group LLC (New York, New York) - ROC Funding Group LLC was a co-sponsor of a local hockey game that helped raise awareness for bone cancer. The event took place on Staten Island New York and was a well-attended success raising thousands for this special cause.

CEO of ROC Funding Group Daren Dorval stated, “We are so honored to be a sponsor of this event that will help bring awareness to bone cancer and raise money for those affected by it. So many lives are affected by these diseases and we are proud to support those who have had their lives affected by this and other challenges. When we give back and lift each other up the world becomes a little bit better. ROC Funding Group will always step up to help those in need, it’s just who we are and we are proud to do so."

ROC Funding Group continues to give back to the local community and has built a culture of helping others within their organization. ROC has been a sponsor of numerous charitable causes including donating to Dave Portnoy's Barstool Sports fund which aimed to help struggling small businesses during the global pandemic.

In 2022 ROC Funding Group plans on continuing this initiative of giving back and supporting local communities and those in need. ROC has been at the forefront of ingenuity in the commercial financing industry and has made accessibility and customer service a staple of their company. ROC will soon be introducing their mobile app which is geared towards enhancing the communications and support offered to their clients.



ROC Funding Group is a NYC based commercial financing company aimed at serving businesses of all sizes in the United States. ROC Funding Group has been recognized as an industry leader and aims to continue their solid growth for years to come.