Brassylic Acid Market Growing At A Cagr Of 3.6% From 2019-2027 | Evonik Industries, Larodan Ab, Beyo Chemical Co., Ltd

Brassylic Acid Market to Grow with Increasing Applications of Brassylic Acid in Various End-Use Industries

SEATTLE, WA, US, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brassylic Acid Market to Grow with Increasing Applications of Brassylic Acid in Various End-Use Industries , Brassylic acid is a chemical intermediate that can be used in a variety of ways. The oxidative ozonolysis of erucic acid produced brassylic acids for the first time in the nineteenth century.

The global brassylic acid market was worth US$ 582.0 million in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6 percent in terms of revenue over the forecast period (2019-2027), reaching US$ 792.5 million in 2027.

Market Overview:

Brassylic acid is a white crystalline substance, slightly soluble in water, and has a melting point of 130 ° C. It is used in lubricants, biological solvents, polymers, and perfumeries plasticizer production, as well as to manufacture plastics such as nylon-1313. Brassylic acid belongs to the family of organic compounds called long-chain dicarboxylic acid. It is a dibasic acid, which is available in the market in the form of powder, flakes, or in diluted form.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global brassylic acid market are Shanghai Kaleys Holding Co., Ltd., Nantong Senos Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Evonik Industries, Larodan Ab, Beyo Chemical Co., Ltd, Zibo Guangtong Chemical Co., Ltd., Unisource Chemicals, Palmary Chemical, and Cathay Industrial Biotech, among others.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for perfumes/fragrances around the world is expected to propel growth of the brassylic acid market during the forecast period. Brassylic acid is often used to manufacture perfumes/fragrances. For instance, in November 2021, MG International Fragrance Company and Firmenich announced the construction of a new Regional Perfumery Production Hub on the MG International campus near Istanbul, Turkey.

Moreover, increasing applications of brassylic acid in various end-use industries and increasing urbanization around the world is expected to augment the growth of the brassylic acid market. For instance, according to the United Nations, today, 55% of the world’s population lives in urban areas, a proportion that is expected to increase to 68% by 2050. The most urbanized regions include Northern America, Latin America, Europe, Oceania, Asia, and Africa.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

With the COVID-19 outbreak, the world is fighting a health pandemic as well as an economic emergency, almost impacting trillions of dollars of revenues. However, fragrances became an affordable luxury during the pandemic, leading to the biggest boom in sales in years. Brassylic acid is widely used to produce synthetic musk used in the fragrance industry. This in turn is expected to increase the demand for brassylic acid, driving the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

The brassylic acid market is expected to exhibit a CAGR 3.6 % of during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for lubricants and adhesives. For instance, in 2019, the global demand for lubricants amounted to nearly 37 million metric tons.

Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the brassylic acid market due to the increasing industrialization and urbanization and rise in applications of brassylic acid in various end-use industries, such as perfumes, personal care, cosmetics, and homecare, among others. For instance, In January 2019, Gucci launched a new fragrance line called ‘The Alchemist’s Garden,’ which features seven perfumes, three scented water products, and four perfumed oils, each representing a different Gucci embodiment.

