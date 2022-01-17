Nexlar Security Announces Affordable New Telephone Entry System to Replace Need for Security Guards at gates
Nexlar’s state-of-the-art telephone entry system is integrated with access control, visitor management, and license plate recognition.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A leader in the delivery of scalable, innovative and integrated security technology solutions, Nexlar is on a mission to solve difficult challenges by implementing the right technology. Specialists in the design, installation and service of commercial security cameras, access control and security systems, the company services both corporate and public sector organizations, and has recently launched a new product that is particularly suited for gated communities, company with gated entries, HOA communities, and businesses.
Alfred360 is a new telephone entry system with integration of access control, visitor management and license plate recognition. Company founder Rodrigo Lima says that the system has helped one company save over a million dollars per year by replacing ten security guards that were managing visitor and employees at seven gates 24/7.
“As we all know, security is more important than ever these days,” says Mr. Lima. “Alfred360 is already getting a lot of interest from our clients especially HOA communities, and no wonder. It’s incredibly advanced, but easy to operate. It really does take away all your security worries!”
Mr. Lima explains that the system is compatible with existing key fobs, tags and cards, and comes with a lifetime warranty. It allows the user to keep track of everyone who enters the property and notifies them when a visitor arrives. Users can also access Alfred’s easy-to-view cloud report for precise details.
For more information about Nexlar, visit the website www.nexlar.com/gate-access-control.php , or schedule a free on-site consultation with a security consultant by calling (281) 407-0768.
About the Company
As Houston’s leading company for security cameras, access control, security system design, integration and installation, Nexlar prides itself on being customer-centric, and aims to provide customers with the best technology for the best price to ensure maximum return on investment.
Providing service and support for virtual guard service, VOIP, Telephone Entry Systems, automatic gates and fences, the knowledgeable Nexlar team can also custom build system software with alerts to help keep track of inventory, employee productivity, and minimize liability. The company services both corporate and public sector organizations.
Rodrigo Lima
Nexlar Security
+1 281-407-0768
rod@nexlar.com