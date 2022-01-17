Pet Accessories Market Growing Trade Among Emerging Economies Opening New Opportunities

Pet Accessories Market

Pet Accessories Market Product Type, Application and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Pet Accessories Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Pet keeping has been practiced from earlier times and as the trend of variants of pet species has increased the requirement for pet well-being has also increased. In recent times, pet ownership and spending on domestic animals have surged in countries such as the USA, UK, France, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Japan, China, and others. The surge in pet ownership, changing fashion and style trends, increase in millennial as the biggest pet-owning generation, increasing variants in pet care products, launches of advanced pet accessories, the emotional aspect towards pets, increasing awareness of pet care, physical and mental well-being by pet-keeping, e-commerce, worldwide pet events, social media marketing, alluring designs in products, animal clothing, pet grooming accessories, physical well-being of pets, increased disposable income, luxurious products, and lifestyle are the key factors that drive the global pet accessories market.

However, increased competition, the expensive pet accessories, inclination towards the mainstream, availability of alternative products, government restrictions, concerns of animal rights organizations, comfort and safety of pets from accessories, and effect on pet health hinder the market growth.

The inclination of pet owners towards enhancing the physical appearance has presented an opportunity for the key players to launch advanced accessories for various species of pets. The pet supplies such as brushes and combs, shears, clippers, dryers, shampoo, conditioners, grooming tables, dental care products, sprays, ribbons, and others are commonly used by the pet owners. Key manufacturers are focusing more on customer interactions through social media platforms and using it as a magnificent way of increasing their customer loyalty. The pet events are created and the participation is being made by a large number of customers. This provides industries with a niche market for their products. Pet accessories are manufactured and launched with features to provide comfort and safety to the pets, keeping compliance with the government regulations to avoid toxic substances in pet accessories such as pet toys.

Geographically Analysis - North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA)

The key market players profiled in the report include Petco, Rolf C. Hagen Inc., PetSafe, Spectrum Brands, Rosewood Pet Products, Pettex Ltd., Bed Bath & Beyond, Central Garden & Pet Company, Leonard F Jollye, Bayer, Platinum Pets USA, Muttluks Inc., Dog & Co., Ferplast, Canine Styles, Ancol Pet Products, Unicharm, Simply Fido, Honest Pet Products LLC, Cycle Dog, Inter IKEA Systems BV, Laroy Group, Beaphar, BaxterBoo, Just For Pets, Outward Hound, Innovation Pet.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

○ The lockdown scenario caused due to the coronavirus outbreak has declined the sales and revenue of the pet accessories market as the distribution channels such as specialty stores have shut down to prevent mass gathering. The delayed deliveries due to transportation restrictions have affected the online stores of pet accessories.

○ The shutdown of manufacturing units and shortage of manpower has impacted the production of pet accessories market.

○ The lockdown scenario and implementation of social distancing practices have led to the canceling or postponement of pet events which has impacted the sales of key players in the pet accessories market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

○ This study presents the analytical depiction of the global pet accessories industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

○ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the global pet accessories market share.

○ The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global pet accessories market growth scenario.

○ Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

○ The report provides detailed global pet accessories market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

