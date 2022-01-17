Invisalign Apache Junction AZ Update For Gold Canyon San Marcos Clear Braces

Snow Family Dentistry (+1-480-982-7289) updated its Invisalign clear aligner orthodontic treatments for patients in Apache Junction, Gold Canyon and San Marcos AZ

With the recent announcement, Dr Dalllin Snow and his team aim to help people with crossbite, underbite, overbite, gaps, crooked teeth, spaces and any other alignment issues

Snow Family Dentistry is conveniently located at 4540 E Baseline Rd # 110, Mesa, AZ 85206 and welcome patients from Gilbert, Apache Junction Gold Canyon and San Marcos.

If you’re looking to permanently straighten your teeth without the appearance and hassle of braces, Invisalign aligners are designed to be an invisible way to straighten your teeth without the need for metal braces. Instead, this process involves a series of clear, removable Invisalign aligners to straighten your teeth without brackets.

After your initial Invisalign consultation, a treatment plan is set up and your aligners are designed and created through 3D computer imaging. Each set of the Invisalign aligners will be worn for about two weeks, removed only when eating, drinking, brushing, or flossing.

As you progress through each aligner in the series, you will notice that your teeth will begin moving, little by little, until they have reached the intended alignment.

The total treatment process lasts an average of 9-15 months depending on the individual alignment requirements of each patient. To make sure that your Invisalign treatment is working as planned, each patient will visit the office once every 6 weeks to check progress.

The practice has been serving patients in the Mesa, Gilbert, Apache Junction, Gold Canyon and San Marcos, Arizona area for more than 40 years. In addition to orthodontic treatments, they also offer restorative and preventative dental services, as well as emergency care and whole family dentistry solutions.

A satisfied patient said on Google: “I am beyond happy with Snow Family Dentistry. They are great! The service is outstanding and they charge way less than my last dentist. You truly feel cared for by everyone there. They give you tons of gifts too! My kids love it!”

Name: Lindsey Snow Organization: Snow Family Dentistry Address: 4540 E Baseline Rd # 110, Mesa, AZ 85206, United States Phone: +1-480-982-7289