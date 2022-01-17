Dental Equipment Market Size to Surpass US$ 13.31 Bn by 2030

According to Precedence Research, the dental equipment market size is predicted to surpass US$ 13.31 billion by 2030 and expanding growth at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2030.

The global dental equipment market size was reached at US$ 6.28 billion in 2021. The tools that are used to evaluate, alter, treat, and cure any oral or dental disorders are known as dental equipment. The several growth drivers for the dental equipment market include the growing senior population suffering from oral disorders, changing medical tourism pertaining to dental treatment, and the launch of different kinds of government initiatives and actions for public oral health care.



The emerging regions such as Latin America, Middle East, and Asia have seen growth in the dental tourism, owing to the expensive treatment of dental care in the developed regions such as Europe and North America. The various dental laws and government regulatory framework is boosting the growth of dental equipment market during the forecast period.

Report Highlights

Based on the product type, the dental radiology equipment segment dominated the global dental equipment market in 2020 with highest market share. The growing prevalence of cavities and dental disorders has increased the demand for dental radiology equipment in the market. The high investments for the development of dental radiology equipment and tools are also driving the growth of dental equipment market during the forecast period.





Report Scope of the Dental Equipment Market

Regional Snapshot

North America is the largest segment for dental equipment market in terms of region due to the growing expenditure on dental healthcare and healthcare infrastructure in the countries such as the U.S. and Canada. The government of North America region is investing heavily on research and development of advanced technological solutions in the dental healthcare sector.

Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the dental equipment market. This is attributed to increasing consumer awareness regarding dental and oral care in the developing countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Also, the growing geriatric population in these countries is driving the growth of dental equipment market during the forecast period.

Drivers

Development of technologically advanced solutions

The rise in technological advancements in the dental equipment market is paving way for the growth of market. The rising need for cosmetic dentistry is leading the demand for dental equipment on a large scale. The use of dental lasers in rising in the dental equipment market. The innovative and new technological solutions such as dental radiology, dental lasers, and dental imaging equipment support dentist to work on tooth operations effectively and efficiently. Moreover, the technological advancements in dental procedures and cosmetics dentistry is creating growth opportunities in the market. Thus, the development of technologically advanced solutions is driving the growth of dental equipment market during the forecast period.

Restraints

High cost of dental equipment

The dental radiology equipment and dental imaging systems helps dentists to accurately check the dental problems of patients. This equipment cost high as compared to other types of traditional dental tools. The digital x-ray costs around $11,000 to $15,000. This system excludes the cost of the software, computers, hardware, and servers. The electrosurgical unit costs up to $15,000. The wired sensor system is very expensive, which costs around $20,000 to $50,000. Everyone cannot afford to buy this expensive equipment. As a result, the high cost of dental equipment is a restraint for the growth of the dental equipment market during the forecast period.

Opportunities

Increasing number of dental laboratories

The dental industry is evolving day by day. The technological advancements in the dental industry had increased the demand of dental laboratories globally. The computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) and computer-aided design (CAD) technologies had helped to open greater number of dental laboratories across the world. The government of developing regions is continuously working for the development of dental laboratories with advanced technologies. The increased dental disorders among people had increased the need for the development of dental laboratories. Thus, the increasing number of dental laboratories is creating lucrative opportunities for the growth of dental equipment market during the forecast period.

Challenges

Lack of trained dental practitioners

The factors such as increased in demand for dental services, growing importance of well-being and personality, rising dental awareness among the consumers, change in consumer lifestyle, and the rising prevalence of dental disorders drive the demand for the dental equipment in the market. On the other hand, there is a shortage of dental practitioners and professionals all around the world as compared to global population. The developing and underdeveloped regions where there is lack of resources also lack for the good quality of dental services and professionals. As a result, the lack of trained dental practitioners is a huge challenge for the growth of dental equipment market during the forecast period.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type

Dental Radiology Equipment Intra-Oral Digital X-ray Units Digital Sensors Extra-Oral Digital Units Analog Units

Dental Lasers Diode Lasers Quantum well lasers Distributed feedback lasers Vertical cavity surface-emitting lasers Heterostructure lasers Quantum cascade lasers Separate confinement heterostructure lasers Vertical external-cavity surface-emitting lasers Carbon Dioxide Lasers Yttrium Aluminium Garnet Lasers

Systems & Parts Instrument Delivery systems Vacuums & Compressors Cone Beam CT Systems Cast Machine Furnace and Ovens Electrosurgical Equipment Other System and Parts CAD/CAM

Laboratory Machines Ceramic Furnaces Hydraulic Press Electronic Waxer Suction Unit Micro Motor

Hygiene Maintenance Devices Sterilizers Air Purification & Filters Hypodermic Needle Incinerator

Other Equipment Chairs Hand Piece Light Cure Scaling Unit



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea

MEA

Rest of the World

