COVID-19 Daily Update 1-17-2022

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 17, 2022, there are currently 20,392 COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 19 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,535 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 49-year old female from Berkeley County, a 70-year old male from Raleigh County, a 69-year old female from Harrison County, an 82-year old male from Hardy County, a 63-year old male from Hampshire County, an 80-year old female from Wyoming County, a 61-year old female from Hampshire County, an 88-year old female from Jackson County, an 80-year old female from Hardy County, an 87-year old male from Jefferson County, an 80-year old male from Mercer County, a 75-year old female from Cabell County, a 67-year old male from Marshall County, a 77-year old female from Raleigh County, an 87-year old male from Wood County, a 50-year old male from Pocahontas County, an 87-year old female from Raleigh County, an 81-year old female from Mingo County, and an 86-year old male from Monongalia County.

“As West Virginians, we must not tire of preventive measures that ensure the health and safety of our friends, family and neighbors,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge you to get vaccinated or boosted.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (78), Berkeley (1,557), Boone (257), Braxton (108), Brooke (156), Cabell (1,300), Calhoun (55), Clay (88), Doddridge (34), Fayette (664), Gilmer (60), Grant (109), Greenbrier (428), Hampshire (205), Hancock (238), Hardy (150), Harrison (680), Jackson (134), Jefferson (824), Kanawha (2,283), Lewis (94), Lincoln (220), Logan (301), Marion (691), Marshall (346), Mason (183), McDowell (135), Mercer (526), Mineral (331), Mingo (192), Monongalia (1,219), Monroe (169), Morgan (234), Nicholas (181), Ohio (573), Pendleton (61), Pleasants (73), Pocahontas (31), Preston (300), Putnam (847), Raleigh (1,196), Randolph (308), Ritchie (94), Roane (180), Summers (107), Taylor (158), Tucker (19), Tyler (92), Upshur (174), Wayne (432), Webster (72), Wetzel (155), Wirt (58), Wood (998), Wyoming (234). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Putnam County from 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM, at the Putnam County Health Department (behind Liberty Square), 316 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/).

Due to adverse weather, please check with the testing venue, DHHR’s social media pages and the COVID-19 website https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for any last minute cancellations.