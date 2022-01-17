Warehouse Workers - Warehouse Employees Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
Employees Who Work In Warehouses In Pennsylvania: Have You Been Paid For Pre- and Post-Shift Security Screenings?PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investigation of potential wage and hour claims by Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. on behalf of Pennsylvania-based employees who work/worked in warehouses without being properly compensated for mandatory security screenings.
IF YOU ARE A WAREHOUSE WORKER EMPLOYED IN PENNSYLVANIA WHO HAS BEEN REQUIRED TO SPEND TIME GOING THROUGH SECURITY SCREENINGS BEFORE OR AFTER YOUR WORK SHIFT, YOU MAY HAVE A CLAIM FOR UNPAID WAGES FOR “OFF-THE-CLOCK” TIME GOING THROUGH REQUIRED SECURITY SCREENINGS.
Warehouse Employees In Pennsylvania Are Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., Michael Yarnoff, Esq. (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, myarnoff@kehoelawfirm.com, info@kehoelawfirm.com, To Learn More About The Warehouse Worker Wage & Hour Investigation And Potential Legal Claims.
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors and consumers from corporate fraud, negligence, and other wrongdoing. Driven by a strong and principled sense of social responsibility and obtaining justice for the aggrieved, Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. represents plaintiffs seeking to recover investment losses resulting from corporate wrongdoing or malfeasance, those harmed by anticompetitive practices, and consumers victimized by fraud or deception.
This notice may constitute attorney advertising.
