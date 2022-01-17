Warehouse Workers - Warehouse Employees Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Employees Who Work In Warehouses In Pennsylvania: Have You Been Paid For Pre- and Post-Shift Security Screenings?

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investigation of potential wage and hour claims by Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. on behalf of Pennsylvania-based employees who work/worked in warehouses without being properly compensated for mandatory security screenings.

IF YOU ARE A WAREHOUSE WORKER EMPLOYED IN PENNSYLVANIA WHO HAS BEEN REQUIRED TO SPEND TIME GOING THROUGH SECURITY SCREENINGS BEFORE OR AFTER YOUR WORK SHIFT, YOU MAY HAVE A CLAIM FOR UNPAID WAGES FOR “OFF-THE-CLOCK” TIME GOING THROUGH REQUIRED SECURITY SCREENINGS.

Warehouse Employees In Pennsylvania Are Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., Michael Yarnoff, Esq. (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, myarnoff@kehoelawfirm.com, info@kehoelawfirm.com, To Learn More About The Warehouse Worker Wage & Hour Investigation And Potential Legal Claims.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors and consumers from corporate fraud, negligence, and other wrongdoing. Driven by a strong and principled sense of social responsibility and obtaining justice for the aggrieved, Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. represents plaintiffs seeking to recover investment losses resulting from corporate wrongdoing or malfeasance, those harmed by anticompetitive practices, and consumers victimized by fraud or deception.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

Michael Yarnoff, Esq.
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
+1 215-792-6676 ext. 804
info@kehoelawfirm.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Warehouse Workers - Warehouse Employees Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michael Yarnoff, Esq.
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
+1 215-792-6676 ext. 804 info@kehoelawfirm.com
Company/Organization
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
1500 JFK Boulevard, Suite 1020
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 19102
United States
+1 215-792-6676
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Warehouse Workers - Warehouse Employees Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
Wage & Hour Investigation On Behalf Of Warehouse Workers Employed In Pennsylvania - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
Ryder Integrated Logistics & Ryder System Subject Of Class Action - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Wage & Hour Investigation
View All Stories From This Author