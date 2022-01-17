Lip Powder Market is projected to reach US$ 592.1 Million by 2027 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Lip Powder Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per newly released data by Future Market Insights (FMI), the lip powder market is estimated at US$ 439.7 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 592.1 Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2027. The share of the lip powder market in its parent market (cosmetics market) is close to ~ 0.5%-2% .



Roughly equating US$ 350 Mn in 2022, the global Lip Powder Market revenue is poised to see an impressive growth outlook over next eight years. According to a market report published by Future Market Insights, titled ‘Lip Powder Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2022-2027,’ lip powder products sales will account for a healthy CAGR of just-under 6% during the forecast period (2022-2027). APEJ (Asia Pacific excluding Japan) will continue to hold the highest revenue share in the lip powder market, says the report.

Potential Superiority over Lipsticks & Other Conventional Lip Products Accounts for Billowing Sales of Lip Powder

The lip powder market is yet to reach its peak of growth and currently reflects a high growth potential in the beauty and personal care products industry, as indicated in FMI’s study. Lip powder is considered the latest trend or evolution in lipsticks that offers several advantages over conventional lipsticks, which is among the key factors driving popularity of lip powder.

Attribute Details Estimated Lip Powder Market Size 2022 US$ 439.7 Mn Projected Lip Powder (2027) Market Size US$ 592.1 Mn Value CAGR (2022-2027) ~6.1% Lip Powder Market Top Players Share in 2021. ~4%-7%

Globally, the lip powder market is gaining traction due to the advantages of lip powder over conventional lipsticks. Lip powders are infused with hydrating oils and Vitamin E, which provide a smooth and long-lasting finish. One of the unique features of lip powder is the combination of matte and shimmer, which is hard to achieve with conventional lip products.

Unlike conventionally used lipsticks, lip powder gets absorbed into the lips and provide them with a smooth texture with long-lasting color and vibrant look. Introduction of innovative beauty products continues to encourage a large number of people to experiment with choices of products as well as brands, and lip powder marks one of the recent hottest trends in the beauty and cosmetic industry.

Product Innovations - Key to Success in Lip Powder Market

Currently, lip powders are available in the market in two forms – viz. palettes and pen. Both these forms are different by nature and by methods of application. Lip powder palettes that currently account for more than 55% of total sales will remain the strongest selling product category, according to FMI. The report attributes dominance of lip powder palettes over lip powder pens to higher convenience associated with the former.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2027 Historical Data Available for 2013-2021 Market Analysis USD Million for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia,



South Asia, Oceania & MEA Key Countries Covered United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia, South Africa, Northern Africa GCC Countries, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia & New Zealand Key Segments Covered Form, End User, Sales Channel and Region Key Companies Profiled L'Oréal S.A.

Maybelline LLC

M•A•C Cosmetics

By Terry

NARS Cosmetics

Stellar Beauty

Urban Decay Cosmetics

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP

BUXOM Cosmetics

Clinique Laboratories, llc

CLE COSMETICS

Lique Cosmetics

Revlon, Inc.

Christian Dior SE

Cult Beauty Ltd.

CHANEL Company

Essence Cosmetics

Sephora USA, Inc.

Huda Beauty

Younique, LLC

Others (As Per Request) Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Rapid product innovations and the ever-evolving retail landscape are likely to be the key factors associated with strengthening of distribution channels, for leading players active in lip powder market.

However, lip powders have certain limitations, which are likely to restrain the growth of the market. These limitations include the perception or fear of exposing any flaws in the lip texture. Several consumers also doubt applicability of lip powder on a daily basis and find it gaudy over routine lipsticks. In addition, lip powder is yet to completely enter the comfort zone of a majority of women’s cosmetic regime, which will remain a challenge to rapid growth of the lip powder market.

Key Players in the Lip Powder Market Profiled in Report

Deep-dive analysis of strategic profiles of key companies operating in the lip powder market are covered in the global lip powder market report, in a bid to help participants understand and evaluate their key products offerings, strategies, and recent developments.

Some of the key participants profiled in the global lip powder market report include Maybelline LLC, Urban Decay Cosmetics, BUXOM Cosmetics, Clinique Laboratories LLC, CLE COSMETICS, Lique Cosmetics Company, Revlon, Inc., Cult Beauty Company, CHANEL Company, Essence Cosmetics Company, Sephora USA, Inc., Huda Beauty Company, L'Oréal S.A., NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP, and Christian Dior SE.

