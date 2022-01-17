Submit Release
Neom Blockchain Technologies Will Fund $10 Million to Global Start-ups

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neom Blockchain Technologies company announced that it will allocate 10 million dollars for start-ups that offer innovative solutions for smart cities and benefit societies in the metaverse area, with high added value. The technology company stated that they had started initiatives for fast and reliable funding of start-ups who offer sustainable and innovative solutions that want to have a say in the world of the future. Also, they will ensure that the funding process is carried out in a transparent, fast, and reliable way by cooperating with various investment funds in Europe and the Middle East.

They stated that they will provide a fund of 10 million dollars from the income they obtained during the pre-sale process to start-ups and entrepreneurs which offer innovative and applicable solutions for smart cities, such as digital footprints, water and energy saving, renewable energy, food logistics with RFID technology, graphene technologies, finance, digital insurance, blockchain solutions, internet of things (IoT), education, security, employment, etc., and also with high added value that will benefit society and humanity in the metaverse.

Neom Blockchain Technologies indicated in their statement on their website, "they know the difficulties that entrepreneurs have in finding funds, they want to solve the difficult processes, the problems in cash flow to some extent and support quality initiatives". They also state that all entrepreneurs from all over the world can benefit from this opportunity.

Neom Blockchain Technologies also underlined that they will hold cooperation negotiations through investment funds they provided to select and fund start-ups and transparent, fast, and reliable process progress.

In addition, Neom Blockchain Technologies stated that they are grateful to all their supporters for the intense interest shown in the New Earth Order Money (NEOM) cryptocurrencies traded on the BitMart cryptocurrency exchanges on January 6 and that they have prepared various surprises in the coming days for all users who show interest in the pre-sale process and the cryptocurrency exchanges.

Media Contact:

Brand: Neom Blockchain

Contact: Media Team

E-mail: funding@neomblocktech.com

Website: https://www.neomblocktech.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/neomblockchain

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/neomblockchain/

SOURCE: Neom Blockchain


Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


