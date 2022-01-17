2022 Begins with Double Listing for BITCOINZ (BTCZ) in TradeOgre and Exbitron exchanges

BITCOINZ listed in TradeOgre BITCOINZ listed in Exbitron Donate to this PayPal address for the WhiteBIT listing What is BITCOINZ ? In one card! The Invitation for the Z-Brain meeting on 22-Jan-22

BITCOINZ is listed in both TradeOgre and Exbitron exchanges in the very first days of 2022, having the best prospects of an amazing year ahead! The Fund Raise procedure for WhiteBIT goes on as well!” — BITCOINZ Community

LONDON, KNIGHTSBRIDGE, UK, January 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- BITCOINZ got two new exchange listings in the very first days of the new Year.One in TradeOgre and another one in Exbitron exchange.At the same time, the Community continues with the Fund Raising procedure for listing the coin in WhiteBIT, one of the top35 exchanges.TradeOgre ExchangeTradeOgre was established in 2018 and is concentrated in privacy coins. It reports its volume to popular platforms like Coinmarketcap, Gecko, Whattomine and of course to Nomics and CoinPaprika. It has an organically built audience of crypto-enthusiasts, something that is really important for an exchange.The US residents are able to use TradeOgre and there is no KYC procedure required for withdrawals, making TradeOgre one of the top exchanges respecting the user’s anonymity and freedom. The BITCOINZ users can trade with the Litecoin (LTC) pair which grants them next to zero fees and much tighter spreads than BTC.Exbitron ExchangeExbitron is a young but fast growing exchange.Exbitron is currently reporting to Nomics and CoinPaprika but soon it will be available in CoinmarketCap as well.The BITCOINZ users can trade with USDT and Tron (TRX) trading pairs.How the BITCOINZ listings are achieved ?Both listings have been achieved with hard Community work! BITCOINZ members contact multiple exchanges in a wide research for finding the most trustworthy ones with their own organic audience that could make the BTCZ Project more popular.BITCOINZ is a community driven, pure cryptocurrency project with no free funds coming from premine or ICO, since all its supply is distributed to the community members with the mining process. This is why the BITCOINZ ecosystem and its user base has a natural growth without easy funds paying for influencers or other marketing tricks. BITCOINZ had no founders controlling or allocating any part of the coin supply to their addresses. Therefore, we see often useless tokens being advertised as something important because their founders own the whole token supply and use it for marketing while classic cryptocurrency networks like BITCOINZ growing silently without the top exchanges ever noticing them, because it is up to their communities to make things move.What about the Fund Raise for the WhiteBIT listing ?The procedure is going on for raising the needed funds.The BITCOINZ Community is quite confident that the target can be achieved because there are many fans of the project out there and of course some "Whales" that could make the surprise.Please take in mind that the admins of the Project have a very long presence (4 years+) in the Project and an extremely high confidence rating with flawless past, full of rich volunteering activity.How to help for the WhiteBIT listing ?1. Anyone can join the BITCOINZ Discord Channel and contact an admin in order to donate (Rok or Chancefx - they will never direct message you first).The project's administrators are populating a list with all the donors. This list is made in order to return the donation to the users who wish so, in case that the project fails to raise the needed the funds.2. Those who don't care for getting back the donated funds and wish to just directly donate to the project, can use the classic Project's donations page.BTC, LTC, ZEC, BTCZ or USDT are accepted in this page.3. Those who wish to pay with FIAT currency and credit cards, can use PayPal by pressing this link or by scanning the QR in the relevant picture of the article.4. Alternatively, for those don't have coins but wish to donate some hashpower, they can use 2MINERS ETHEREUM mining setup that pays out to BTC addresses automatically with next to zero fees.This is the command line that works for the donation in the Phoenix ETH miner ( https://phoenixminer.org/ ) :PhoenixMiner.exe -pool eth.2miners.com:2020 -wal 1FtZ8DAwv4wpY2DrFadAaXqNmmXmy2Lnti -worker DonatorName -epsw x -mode 1 -Rmode 1 -log 0 -mport 0 -etha 0 -retrydelay 1 -ftime 55 -tt 79 -tstop 89 -tstart 79 -coin ethThe users can add "asia-" or "us-" in front of the "eth.2miners.com:2020" if you are in Asia or US respectively. For example, a US user should have:us-eth.2miners.com:2020 instead of eth.2miners.com:2020 which is EU based.By searching for the 1FtZ8DAwv4wpY2DrFadAaXqNmmXmy2Lnti address in 2MINERS.com, everyone will be able to monitor the workers and their efficiency. After the donation phase the donators should not forget to change the -wal address back into a BTC address that they own.The BITCOINZ Community underlines the importance of publishing the Fund Raise event to everyone. So even if some people are unable to donate, they should not forget to at least spread the word by following the BITCOINZ Community profiles and sharing the recent posts about this procedure.Because they are doing something really important. They help an honest project that serves the original crypto idea for more than 4 years.All the recent news of the project are going to be reported in the upcoming Z-BRAIN meeting of the Community where an updated Roadmap is going to be presented as well! You can find the invitation with the QR code in this article.

