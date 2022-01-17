Europe Electric Scooter Market Worth 25.69 Million Units by 2028 — Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Europe Electric Scooter Market by Vehicle Type (Electric Motorcycles, E-scooters & Bikes), Power Output (Less Than 3.6kW, 3.6kW to 7.2kW), Battery Technology, Motor Type, Charging Type, End User, and Country - Forecasts to 2028

According to a new market research report titled " Europe Electric Scooter Market by Vehicle Type (Electric Motorcycles, E-scooters & Bikes), Power Output (Less Than 3.6kW, 3.6kW to 7.2kW), Battery Technology (SLA, Li-ion, Li-ion Polymer), Motor Type, Charging Type, and Country- Forecasts to 2028", published by Meticulous Research®, electric scooter market in Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 43.1% from 2021–2028 to reach $210.63 billion by 2028. By volume, this market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.7% from 2021–2028 to reach 25.69 million units by 2028.

Electric scooters consist of different types of e-bikes, including kick scooters, electric motorcycles, and electric mopeds. An electric kick scooter consists of a footboard mounted on two wheels, and a long steering handle propelled by resting one foot on the footboard and pushing the other against the ground, assisted by an electric motor. Electric scooters are used for private and public transportation, shared mobility, micromobility, logistics, short commutes, and industrial applications.

The adoption of electric scooters is on the rise due to the ease of accessibility and comfort of electric motorcycles and e-bikes for short commutes, the rising deployment of electric scooters for ride-sharing services in Europe, and the implementation of stringent emission regulations.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Europe Electric Scooter Market

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected many sectors of the economy, including the urban transport industry and automotive sector, with major manufacturers shutting down their operations completely or operating at reduced capacities following the directives issued by their respective governments.

In addition, the nationwide lockdowns and work restrictions imposed by governments worldwide severely impacted the automotive industry. Uncertainty regarding the duration of the lockdowns and supply-chain disruptions made it difficult for industry players to anticipate the recovery of the industry. This crisis caused a structural shift that had significant implications on the market.

In Europe, manufacturing facilities, supply chains, and consumer demands were paralyzed in the first half of 2020 due to the lockdowns. The electric scooters market in Europe was moderately affected. As a result, the market is estimated to show a slow recovery from 2021. In order to overcome this, several companies are taking initiatives to boost the electric scooters market. For instance, Vmoto (Australia) uses a different strategy to achieve sales growth across Europe by increasing demand for electric vehicles and green initiatives. The company is actively pursuing additional sales opportunities in the B2B (business-to-business) and B2C (business-to-consumer) sectors and has already signed a distribution agreement with Hobbyzone to distribute and market its B2C range in Mongolia.

European Electric Scooters Market Overview

The European electric scooters market is segmented based on vehicle type, power output, battery technology, motor type, charging type, end user, and country. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.

Based on vehicle type, the e-scooters & bikes segment accounted for the largest share of the Europe electric scooter market in 2021. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing government subsidies and support to promote electric mobility, increasing usage of e-scooters & bikes in courier and e-commerce delivery applications, increasing government support to promote electric mobility, and increasing investments by government authorities in the development of EV charging infrastructure. However, the electric motorcycles segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to increasing government policies for promoting electric mobility, growing awareness regarding the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and environmental pollution, rising demand for electric motorcycles among consumers, increasing gasoline prices, and stringent emission norms.

Based on power output, the Europe electric scooters market is segmented into less than 3.6 kW, 3.6 kW to 7.2 kW, and 20 kW to 100kW. In 2021, the less than 3.6 kW segment accounted for the largest share of the European electric scooters market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of e-scooters & bikes for urban commute and recreational activities, initiatives by government authorities for increasing the adoption of e-scooters & bikes, and increasing investments by ride-hailing companies for the deployment of e-scooters & bikes for micromobility. However, the 3.6 kW to 7.2 kW segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of electric motorcycles in emerging economies, the high growth of the electric two-wheelers market in Europe during the COVID-19 pandemic, favorable incentives & tax benefits, and increasing private investments in the electric two-wheeler segment.

Based on battery technology, the lithium-ion battery segment accounted for the largest share of the Europe electric scooters market in 2021. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing usage of electric and hybrid electric vehicles and the rising adoption of battery technology in the renewable energy industry. A lithium-ion battery or Li-ion battery is a type of rechargeable battery with a higher energy density than lead-acid batteries or nickel-metal hydride batteries. A lithium-ion battery can store more electricity in the same size cell due to its higher energy density. The electrodes of a lithium-ion battery are made of lightweight lithium and carbon. The high energy density of a lithium-ion battery is attributed to its highly reactive element, which can store a high amount of energy in its atomic bonds. Additionally, the compactness, durability, and lightweight features of these batteries contribute to their increasing application in electric motorcycles, mopeds, e-scooters, and electric bikes.

Based on motor type, the hub motors segment accounted for the largest share of the European electric scooters market in 2021. The large market share of this segment is attributed to its high flexibility and all-wheel-drive capability, which provides higher stability. A hub motor is a wheel with a motor inside of it. The motor works like any other electric motor, except in reverse. Hub motors, like all motors, are as powerful as their copper-coiled windings allow them to be, and most have gears to increase torque. Adding a hub motor and batteries to an electric bicycle increases the bicycle's weight considerably, but, in return, it provides a pleasant and effortless ride.

Based on charging type, the connector charging segment accounted for the largest share of the European electric scooters market in 2021. The large market share of this segment is attributed to its potential to avoid range anxiety issues through its faster charging platform.

Based on end user, the business organizations segment accounted for the largest share of the European electric scooters market in 2021. The large share of this segment is attributed to increasing government initiatives to push towards faster EV adoption, last-mile transportation conveyance, and reducing road congestion. Business organizations are using e-scooters for logistics and public transportation. Several business organizations use e-scooters for courier and delivery services. Emco electroroller GmbH provides delivery e-scooters supplemented with practical transport boxes for pizza services, pharmacies, florists, and craftsmen.

Based on country, Italy accounted for the largest share of the European electric scooters market in 2021. The large market share of this country is attributed to major key players in the country investing in the development of electric vehicles. However, Sweden is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing consumer interests in the adoption of EVs over traditional vehicles, the increasing number of projects undertaken by the companies operating in the electric mobility industry, and growing government support for enhancing EVs' sales across the country are factors anticipated to drive the growth of this market in Sweden.

The key players operating in the Europe electric scooter market are Energica Motor Company S.p.A. (Italy), Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan), Niu Technologies (China), Riese & Müller GmbH (Germany), Leon Cycle (Germany‎), Govecs AG (Germany), Walberg Urban Electrics GmbH (Germany), myStromer AG (Switzerland), Zero Motorcycles, Inc. (U.S.), and emco electroroller GmbH (Germany) among others.

Scope of the Report:

Europe Electric Scooter Market, by Vehicle Type

Electric Motorcycle

E-Scooters & Bikes

Europe Electric Scooter Market, by Power Output

Less than 3.6 kW

3.6 kW to 7.2 kW

20 kW to 100 kW

Europe Electric Scooter Market, by Battery Technology

Lithium-ion Battery

Sealed Lead Acid battery

Lithium-ion Polymer battery

Europe Electric Scooter Market, by Motor Type

Hub Motor Gearless Hub Motor Geared Hub Motor

Mid-Drive Motor

Europe Electric Scooter Market, by Charging Type

Connector Charging

Wireless Charging

Europe Electric Scooter Market, by End User

Business Organizations

Micromobility Service Providers

Individuals

Academic Institutes/Universities

Government Institutions

Other End Users

Europe Electric Scooter Market, by Country

Italy

Germany

Netherlands

France

Poland

Belgium

Romania

Spain

Greece

Austria

Hungary

Sweden

Finland

Slovakia

Croatia

U.K.

Denmark

Switzerland

Norway

Portugal

Ireland

Rest of Europe

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research

