Vascular Closure Device Market Growth in Future Scope 2022-2028 | Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Plc.
Vascular Closure Devices (VCDs) are medical devices used to achieve vascular hemostasisSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Research Study "Vascular Closure Device Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market Insights.
Multiple approvals and launches of innovative new devices are expected to support the growth of the global vascular closure device market. In 2016, Essential Medical, Inc. received CE Mark approval for the MANTA product, which is a perforated blood vessel closure device. In 2016, Vasorum Ltd. was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Celt ACD, a vascular closure device. In 2014, the US FDA approved Cardinal Health for the MynxGrip vascular closure device to close the femoral vein. In recent years, the lucrative market for vascular closure devices has seen the launch of multiple products. Therefore, growing number of product launches in the market are expected to promote the growth of the global vascular closure device market.
𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1330
Browse 34 Market Data Tables and 28 Figures spread through 195 Pages and in-depth TOC on Vascular Closure Device Market, by Product Type (External Hemostatic Devices, Passive Vascular Closure Devices, and Active Vascular Closure Devices), By Access (Radial and Femoral), by Hole Size (Large Hole and Small Hole), by End User (Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, and Others) and by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) - Global Forecast to 2025
Market participants focus on acquiring competitors or specific business units (the vascular closure device division) from competitors to increase their product portfolio and strengthen their position in the vascular closure device market. In January 2017, Terumo acquired some vascular closure products owned by Abbott and St. Jude Medical for a total price of US$1.12 billion. Products purchased include St Jude Medical's AngioSeal and FemoSeal vascular closure product lines and Abbott's Vado Steerable Sheath. The total revenue generated by these products in 2016 is estimated at US $ 268 million. Additionally, Abbott Laboratories acquired St. Jude Medical, Inc. in January 2017 to strengthen its position in the cardiovascular device (including the global vascular closure device market). In 2014, Cardinal Health Inc. acquired AccessClosure Inc. for US$ 320 million in cash to expand the product portfolio of vascular closure devices. In 2017, Teleflex Incorporated acquired Vascular Solutions, Inc. This strategic acquisition expands Teleflex Incorporated's vascular closure device product portfolio.
𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1330
Key Takeaways
During the forecast period (2017-2025), the global vascular closure device market is expected to show a CAGR of 6.1% due to frequent regulatory approvals of innovative products in key regions. North America is expected to continue to dominate during the forecast period.
In the forecast period (2017-2025), due to the introduction of new vascular closure devices by major players in the region.
In recent years, the market has witnessed the launch of a variety of products, and as leading companies continue to engage in research and development to develop technology-efficient products, this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Mergers/acquisitions (M&A) and cooperation have always been paramount. The focus of attention is on the leading companies in this field. Increased competition in this market may lead to a further increase in these activities (mergers and acquisitions and cooperation).
Key companies contributing in the global vascular closure device market are Cardiva Medical, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., Transluminal Technologies LLC, Medtronic Plc., Vasorum Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Morris Innovative Inc., Vivasure Medical Ltd., Vascular Closure Systems, Inc., Essential Medical, Inc., and Terumo Corporation.
𝗕𝘂𝘆 𝗡𝗼𝘄 𝗔𝗻𝗱 𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗙𝗹𝗮𝘁 𝗨𝗦𝗗 𝟮𝟬𝟬𝟬 𝗢𝗙𝗙
𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐓𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/1330
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬
Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.
Mr. Shah
Coherent Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.
+1 206-701-6702
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other