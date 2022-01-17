Dosimeters Market is estimated to surpass US$ 1,220.1 Million by 2028 | Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PRS Dosimetry

Dosimeters Market

In the near future, the market for dosimeters is predicted to rise due to the increasing acceptance of radiation generating diagnostic instruments & therapies.

In the near future, the market for dosimeters is predicted to rise due to the increasing acceptance of radiation generating diagnostic instruments and therapies. The growing adoption of diagnostic techniques such as CT scans and MRI by hospitals and ambulatory care centres is likely to boost demand for dosimeters among professionals who use these tools. For example, According to the data published by Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), in France the total unit of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) in hospital and ambulatory care centers in 2015, were around 12.6 per 1,000,000 inhabitants increasing from 7.0 per 1,000,000 population in 2010. Furthermore, the introduction of new dosimeters is projected to boost the market's growth in the near future. For example, Mirion Technologies, Inc. released its new instadose+ dosimetry device in February 2018.

This novel dosimeter saves time by obviating the need for badge collecting and the lengthy process of measuring badge dose in the laboratory. It uses Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology to broadcast dosage data that can be viewed on smartphones and computers. If a dose exceeds a user-specified level, the gadget sends an e-mail to the user. As the use of radiation and nuclear medicine for cancer diagnostics becomes more common, demand for dosimeters among medical professionals delivering these therapies and healthcare manufacturers creating these therapies is likely to rise. For example, According to Cancer Research UK, around 357,000 new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the U.K. in 2014, around 980 cases were diagnosed every day in the country. The data also suggests that every two minutes, a person in the U.K. is diagnosed with some kind of cancer, out of which almost half of the cancer cases are detected in the late stages Key Takeaways of the Dosimeters Market:

The global dosimeters market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026), owing to frequent product launches, approval, and robust pipeline of novel biopharmaceutical products

North America dominated the worldwide dosimeters market in 2017 and is predicted to do so again in 2018 and 2026, owing to the presence of significant market participants as well as product development and innovation in the area. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Mirion Technologies, Inc., PRS Dosimetry, Radiation Detection Company, and Landauer, Inc., for example, are all based in the United States key players who provide wide range of dosimeters in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to increasing launches of novel dosimeters in economies such as Japan and China, which is expected to drive growth of the market in Asia Pacific region. For instance, in 2013, Unfors RaySafe, Inc., a subsidiary of Fluke Biomedical LLC, launched novel RaySafe i2 active dosimeter in Japan.

Major players operating in the dosimeters market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PRS Dosimetry, Mirion Technologies Inc., Landauer Inc., Polimaster Ltd., Radiation Detection Company Inc., Sierra Radiation Dosimetry Services Inc., Tracerco Limited, Unfors RaySafe AB, and PTW Frieburg GmbH

