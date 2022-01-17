Aesthetics Market Sales Statistics, Future Trends, Size Value, Regional Outlook, Insights and Industry Overview by 2027

Aesthetics Market

Aesthetics Market Size, Growth and Trends Analysis by Procedure, End User and By Region, Global Forecast till 2027

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Scope

MRFR (Market Research Future) asserts that the aesthetics market will be reaching USD 12,175.1 Million by the end of the appraisal period. The market could acquire a healthy CAGR of 10.08% during the forecast period.

Growth Boosters and Challenges

Manufacturers continuously come up with technically sophisticated aesthetic devices that facilitate effective treatment. For instance, the launch of new technically innovative products, like non-invasive body contouring devices based on the fat freezing technology should offer attractive opportunities in the following years. The Aesthetic Society (U.S.) reveals that non-invasive body fat reduction happens to be one of the major non-invasive procedures conducted in the United States, with around 128,500 procedures having been carried out in 2019.

Changes in lifestyle coupled with the surging intake of alcohol, lower physical activities, and smoking has given way to a number of disorders including obesity. Additionally, the mounting consciousness related to body image, especially among the youth will also enhance the market size over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Procedures as well as end-user have been considered major segments with respect to which the global market for aesthetics has been reviewed extensively in the research study.

The key procedures covered in the market study include nonsurgical aesthetic procedures coupled with surgical aesthetic procedures. Intensifying demand for non-invasive aesthetic procedures will favor the nonsurgical aesthetic procedure section in the future. Non-surgical procedures note substantial demand in view of the host of advantages, such as zero scar, lower downtime, lesser treatment costs, reduced risks and no need for hospitalization.

Top end users listed in the review study are dermatology clinics & cosmetic centers, salons & spas, along with hospitals & clinics. Salons & spas will obtain the fastest CAGR in the following years, thanks to the escalation in the number of medical spas all over the world and the surging deployment of technologically innovative equipment. The mushrooming population of skilled and experienced cosmetic professionals coupled with a trained staff that conduct the aesthetic procedures in salons and spas will further elevate the segment’s position in the worldwide market.

Regional Insight

America, split into North America as well as Latin America, has emerged as the global leader and will continue ruling the aesthetics market all through the appraisal period. The solid base of the healthcare sector in the region and the presence of a sophisticated medical infrastructure and facilities will also enhance the market share in the years ahead. Escalating cases of different skin disorders, especially in the US and Mexico would warrant significant business growth in the near future. The massive popularity of various cosmetic procedures combined with the huge number of board-certified medical professionals and surgeons further boost the market value in the region.

The European market for aesthetics, dissected between Western Europe and Eastern Europe, is second in place. The aesthetics market in Western Europe is thriving, backed by the developed nations such as Germany, France, the UK, Spain, and Italy, boasting of well-defined and modern healthcare infrastructures. The business in the region is also fostered by the supportive government, rise in extensive research & development of upgraded devices and technologies and players’ surging focus on expanding their businesses.

Asia Pacific, headed by Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and China, is on the way to become the fastest advancing market in the next several years. The massive number of well-trained cosmetic surgeons, and the emergence of new and innovative techniques that are lower priced helps draw in a significant number of consumers. China and India have a vast population, with a large portion aged between 35 and 65 years, who are increasingly seeking treatment for wrinkles, fat reduction and more. Furthermore, the surge in people’s disposable incomes and the spike in the number of employed women progressively opting for different aesthetic procedures will further cement APAC’s stronghold over the global industry.

Top Firms

Obagi Medical, Dermalogica, Medik8, Neostrata, Kiehl’s, Clarins, Clinique, Skin Medica, ZO Skin Health Inc., IS Clinical, SkinCeuticals, Biore, Alumier MD, Swisscode, Elemis Ltd, PCA Skin, Endocare, Lancome, Teoxane, La Roche-Posay have been profiled in the MRFR review study as the top aesthetics products and technology developers in the market.

