Ideal Homes Portugal Is Providing Its Services for Clients to Qualify for the Golden Visa in 2022
Ideal Homes Portugal is a real estate firm situated in the Portuguese city of Algarve.QUARTEIRA, PORTUGAL, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The company is offering its services to local and international clients looking for properties that qualify for the golden visa.
The Portuguese Golden Visa System is a system where foreigners can apply for a permanent residency and citizenship by making investments in the real estate sector. However, the Portuguese government has recently made amendments to the Golden Visa program, which has been in effect since January 1, 2022. The new changes drive foreign investment to low-density areas as the government strives to expand investment to other parts of the country.
The investment of a minimum of €500K into residential or commercial property or €350K in rehabilitation projects still apply but the difference now is that the locations where you can invest has changed. Investment is still permitted in a few areas of Algarve, including Alcoutim, Aljezur, Castro Marim, Monchique, and Vila do Bispo, the Loulé parishes of Alte, Ameixial, Salir, the Union of Parishes of Querença, Tôr, and Benafim.
Alongside this, price points will vary depending on whether the property is located in a “low density” classified area in Portugal. When an area is deemed “low-density” it means a 20% discount rate will apply to your investment.
So what are the investment options?
* Purchase residential real estate in a designated interior area of Portugal that is worth at least €500,000
* Rehabilitation project - €350,000
* Residential property in a designated “low density” area - 20% discount will apply
* The islands of Madeira and the Azores are classified as high density, so a discount is not applicable when investing in these areas
Foreign investors looking for residential properties that qualify in the areas can visit the official website of Ideal Homes here or contact them directly.
Ideal Homes Portugal is a reputed real estate firm that helps clients purchase residential properties in the beautiful country of Portugal. The company's primary goal is to assist its customers in obtaining homes that they consider their dream homes.
The agents at Ideal Homes are the most qualified real estate agents in the country, as they not only work hard to find their clients the right property at the right price, but they also make an effort to guide them through the entire process. Not only that, but its personnel are always available, even after the deal is closed.
Ideal Homes Portugal is a real estate company established in the Algarve that provides courteous and professional service to its clients. The company's vision is to offer services to its customers that result in customers discovering the right property for them.
For more information, visit the Ideal Homes Portugal website. Customers can also follow its official Facebook, YouTube account and subscribe to its YouTube channel.
email us here
