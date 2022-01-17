Dental Services Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

Dental Services Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Dental Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the dental services market size is expected to grow from $427.21 billion in 2021 to $475.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The dental services market is expected to reach $693.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.9%.

The dental services market consists of sales of dental services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide general dentistry, oral surgeries and orthodontics and prosthodontic services. This industry comprises establishments of licensed health practitioners having the degree of D.M.D. – Doctor of Dental Medicine, D.D.S. – Doctor of Dental Surgery, or D.D.Sc. – Doctor of Dental Science.

Global Dental Services Market Trends

The dental services industry is experiencing a change in its delivery model through Dental Service Organizations or Dental Support Organizations (DSOs) giving rise to more corporate or group practices. DSOs are independent business support centers that contract with dental services providers and provide critical business management and support to dental practices, including non-clinical operations. The DSOs are facilitating more in-house treatments such as orthodontics, endodontic and oral maxillofacial surgery instead of being referred to a separate specialist. Group practices provide improved funding for infrastructure, equipment and expenses associated with hiring specialists.

Global Dental Services Market Segments

The global dental services market is segmented:

By Type: General Dentistry, Oral Surgery, Orthodontics and Prosthodontics, Other Dental Services

By Type of Procedure: Cosmetic Dentistry, Non-Cosmetic Dentistry

By End-User Sex: Male, Female

By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

Subsegments Covered: Restorative Services, Preventive Services, Diagnostic Services, Endodontic Surgery, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (Excluding Implants), Dental Implantation Services, Orthodontics, Prosthodontics

By Geography: The global dental services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION, Integrated Dental Holdings (IDH), NHS England, Henry Schein, Inc., Abano Healthcare Group Limited, Aspen Dental Management, Inc., Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited and Healthway Medical Corp Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

