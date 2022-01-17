Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market Overview, Industry Trends and Growing Opportunities Till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market trends – Growth in funding for the testing product

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market is forecasted to be worth USD 3.56 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The rising cases of infectious disease all over the globe and the need for the immediate diagnosis will propel market growth. The evolving pathogens and rise in the occurrence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are creating a need for a quick diagnosis of the diseases to stop the spread. Governments all over the world are investing in rapid diagnostic testing kits to increase their rate of testing and prevent any sort of epidemic.

The report aims to offer a clear understanding of the market with respect to the manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, distributors, and key companies involved in the market. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals. The key findings from the report have been sorted into charts, figures, tables, and other pictorial representations.

The advancement in technology has also encouraged the infectious disease rapid diagnostic testing market growth. Investment in research and development has helped in the development of effective diagnostic testing kits, which have helped in the advancement in the market product. However, the lack of proper reimbursement rates may result in lower access for patients to testing, which hinders market growth.

Download Free Sample PDF Copy Of This Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/269

There is a surge in infectious diseases such as hepatitis, malaria, tuberculosis, influenza, and HIV-AIDS. The rise in the SARS-Cov-19 virus has led to the massive demand for infectious disease rapid diagnostic testing products. All the nations are focusing on flattening the curve of the community transmission, which is propelling the demand for the market. Another factor driving the demand for the product is the scale-up of manufacturing capabilities by the market players. Industry players are expanding to fulfill the growing demand for the product in the current scenario.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Provider market including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The global Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Provider research report is an investigative study of the market that offers key statistical data with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2028.

Key Highlights From The Report

Bio-Rad Laboratories, in February 2020, acquired Exact Diagnostics of Fort Worth. The acquisition helped the company gain accessibility to a catalog of molecular quality control products in virology, microbiology, respiratory, transplant vector-borne, and sexually transmitted infections.

The lateral flow assay is among the most popular diagnostic tool that meets the requirement of colorimetric assays. It is an ideal diagnostic test, including features such as easy operation, less time consumption, durable stability, and low cost for the POC test.

Viral Infection is among the most commonly witnessed Infection in primary care. HIV is a major global health issue and has claimed 38 million people by the end of 2019. The surge in this disease has created a dire need for the development of a rapid testing kit.

Market Snapshot

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, BGI Group, DiaSorin S.p.A, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Luminex Corporation, bioMérieux S.A., Hologic, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Becton, Dickinson, and Company, among others.

It further offers a comprehensive coverage of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and partnerships, among others. Key strategic alliances for product development and advancements is expected to add traction to market growth going ahead. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key competitors of the market along with their growth strategies and business expansion plans.

For More Details On this Report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/infectious-disease-rapid-diagnostic-testing-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global infectious disease rapid diagnostic testing market on the basis of product, technology, disease, end-user, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Platforms

Assays

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA)

Real-Time PCR (q-PCR)

Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA)

Others

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Bacterial Infection

CT/NG

HAIs

Tuberculosis

Others

Viral Infection

Hepatitis

Influenza Virus

HPV

HIV-AIDS

Others

Others Infections

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Clinics

Hospital

Diagnostic Center

Others

Regional analysis of the Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Provider market includes analysis of the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and growth drivers, growth prospects, presence of key manufacturers and vendors, and market size and share in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The report further offers key insights into country wise analysis and major factors driving revenue growth of each regional market.

Overview of the Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Provider Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Provider industry

Explore Similar Reports offered by Emergen Research:

Computer Aided Diagnosis Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/computer-aided-diagnosis-market

Food Vacuum Machine Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/food-vacuum-machine-market

Clinical Trial Software Market By Deployment https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/clinical-trial-software-market

Top 10 Deep Neural Network Companies in the World https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-10-deep-neural-network-companies-in-the-world

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.