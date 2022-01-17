Vertical Farming Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2028 - Freight Farms, Signify, Osram, Aerofarms, BrightFarms

Emergen Research Logo

The growing demand for organic food and the scarcity of natural resources are driving the demand of the market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Vertical Farming Market will be worth USD 11.71 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing demand for organic food products among consumers. Growing environmental concerns such as the depletion of soil quality and groundwater on applications of chemical-based solutions have increased the vertical farming system's adoption. The reduction in the prices of the light-emitting diode (LED) and the technological advancement in the LEDs help in the growth of the vertical farming system. The scarcity of space in the densely populated countries has resulted in the increasing adoption of the vertical farming method. The advantages of growing crops close to urban areas and the reduction in transportation costs are expected to fuel the vertical farming market's growth over the forecast period.

The report aims to offer a clear understanding of the market with respect to the manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, distributors, and key companies involved in the market. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals. The key findings from the report have

Get Free Sample PDF Copy Of This Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/238

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Vertical Farming market including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The global Vertical Farming research report is an investigative study of the market that offers key statistical data with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2028.

Key Highlights From The Report

In March 2020, an expansion of collaboration between Signify and Planet Farms, an operator of vertical farms based in Italy, Europe. The collaboration is expected to boost the quality and yield of the crops with the help of the Philips GreenPower LED production.

Shipping container-based vertical farms held the largest market share of 63.5% in 2019 due to the scarcity of the arable lands. Moreover, the ease of transportation and less requirement of land for the installation of the shipping container is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

The hydroponics segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 20.2% over the forecast period due to the ease of operation and low installation cost.

The lighting segment accounted for the largest market share of the vertical farming market in 2019 as the lighting devices help in the faster growth of the plant. The LED lighting technology is increasingly being used by the horticulture farmers due to the enhanced efficiency and long lifespan of the technologically advanced LEDs.

Market Snapshot

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Key participants include Freight Farms, Signify, Osram, Aerofarms, BrightFarms, Everlight Electronics, HELIOSPECTRA AB, Illumitex, Inc., AGRICOOL, and SKY GREENS, among others.

It further offers a comprehensive coverage of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and partnerships, among others. Key strategic alliances for product development and advancements is expected to add traction to market growth going ahead. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key competitors of the market along with their growth strategies and business expansion plans.

For More Details On this Report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/vertical-farming-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global Vertical Farming Market on the basis of Structure, Growth mechanisms, Offering, and region:

Structure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Building-based

Shipping-container

Growth mechanisms Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aeroponics

Hydroponics

Aquaponics

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Climate Control

Lighting

Hydroponic Components

Sensors

Regional analysis of the Vertical Farming market includes analysis of the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and growth drivers, growth prospects, presence of key manufacturers and vendors, and market size and share in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The report further offers key insights into country wise analysis and major factors driving revenue growth of each regional market.

Overview of the Vertical Farming Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Vertical Farming industry

Explore Similar Reports offered by Emergen Research:

Electronic Medical Records Market Analysis https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electronic-medical-records-market

Business Intelligence and Analytics Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/business-intelligence-and-analytics-market

Energy as a Service Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/energy-as-a-service-market

Family Indoor Entertainment Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/family-indoor-entertainment-market

Wearable Gaming Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-wearable-gaming-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.