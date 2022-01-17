Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market 2020 Comprehensive Growth, Industry Share-Size Estimate, Consumption Analysis

Emergen Research Logo

Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market Trends – Rise in adoption of quantum computing in the automotive industry

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global quantum computing for enterprise market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 3,907.4 Million by 2027, and register a steady revenue growth rate, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growth of the global quantum computing for enterprise market in terms of revenue is expected to increase substantially over the forecast period due to increasing global demand for quantum computing simulation for drug discovery and to identify new chemical compounds. Rising need to accelerate the learning process of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is also a major factor expected to further boost global quantum computing for enterprise market growth during the forecast period. Rising adoption of quantum computing in the automotive industry is expected to further support growth in market size in future.

The report aims to offer a clear understanding of the market with respect to the manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, distributors, and key companies involved in the market. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals. The key findings from the report have been sorted into charts, figures, tables, and other pictorial representations.

However, high cost of quantum computing solutions is expected to restrain adoption, and in turn, impact growth of the global quantum computing for enterprise market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Quantum Computing for Enterprise Provider market including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The global Quantum Computing for Enterprise Provider research report is an investigative study of the market that offers key statistical data with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2028.

Key Highlights of Report

Hardware segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue expansion at a CAGR of 47.5% during the forecast period. This high growth rate can be attributed to rising usage of qubits in quantum computing to program and manage qubits; an optimized hardware approach with significant standard hardware is necessary.

The cloud-based quantum computing segment is projected to account for largest market share over the forecast period due to growing use of cloud-based quantum computing for new drug discovery, risk management, supply chain optimization, and financial trading.

In terms of revenue contribution to the global quantum computing enterprise industry market, the simulation segment is projected to lead during the forecast period as a result of increasing application of quantum computing simulation for electric battery production and for the identification of chemical compounds.

Information technology segment is projected to account for relatively higher market share during the forecast period due to growing use of post-quantum cryptography for ensuring long-term security of digital systems.

Market Snapshot

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Key market participants include Google LLC, Baidu, Inc., Rigetti & Co, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Accenture plc, AT&T Inc., and Atos SE.

It further offers a comprehensive coverage of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and partnerships, among others. Key strategic alliances for product development and advancements is expected to add traction to market growth going ahead. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key competitors of the market along with their growth strategies and business expansion plans.

Emergen Research has segmented the global quantum computing for enterprise market on the basis of component, deployment, application, end-use, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Software

Hardware

Input/Output Subsystem

Dilution Refrigerator

Quantum Processing Unit

Service

Support & Maintenance

Consulting

Training

Others

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Cloud-based Quantum Computing

Hybrid Quantum Computing

On-premises Quantum Computing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Simulation

Machine Learning

Optimization

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Aerospace

Agriculture

Automotive

Energy

Finance

Gaming

Healthcare

Information Technology

Investment

Life Science

Logistics

Manufacturing

Oil& Gas

Telecommunication

Transportation

Regional analysis of the Quantum Computing for Enterprise Provider market includes analysis of the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and growth drivers, growth prospects, presence of key manufacturers and vendors, and market size and share in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The report further offers key insights into country wise analysis and major factors driving revenue growth of each regional market.

Overview of the Quantum Computing for Enterprise Provider Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Quantum Computing for Enterprise Provider industry

