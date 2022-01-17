Submit Release
Ideal Homes Portugal Is All Set To Provide Services To Customers Who Are Looking For Residence

Ideal Homes Portugal is a well-known real estate company that has been in operation for over ten years.

QUARTEIRA, PORTUGAL, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The firm assists clients looking for a residence to obtain a D7 Visa.

Foreigners who intend to relocate to Portugal can obtain a D7 Visa Portugal from the Portuguese government. A passive income visa allows retirees, candidates with a steady movable income, or remotely working persons to apply. The application will be considered as long as they have sufficient funds to support themselves, whether through pensions, investments, or job income.

For presenting the application, the candidate must have the following things:

Application form
Original passport
Two passport-size pictures
Complete travel insurance coverage
Criminal background check report (issued by SEF)
Local criminal background check report (from whichever country you belong)
Proof of having a resident
Proof of medical insurance
Income documentation
Proof that you have enough income to live in Portugal

Candidates must apply for a D7 Visa Portugal at their local Portuguese consulate. The approval process can take anything from 60 to 90 days. However, the application might get delayed because of the recent covid-19 epidemic. Once the application is approved, the candidate will be given a 120-day visa to visit Portugal to obtain a residency card valid for one year, with the possibility to renew for another two years. The candidate will be eligible for a permanent residence visa after five years and will have the following rights:

* Portuguese public health service
* Portuguese education
* Right to work in Portugal
* Portuguese legal system

Many people who have become permanent residents in Portugal have benefited from Ideal Homes Portugal's assistance in locating the most suitable residential properties in the country. Customers moving to Portugal and looking for a place to live can visit the website.

Ideal Homes is a premier real estate company well-known for offering exceptional service to its clients. The company's goal is to help consumers find the perfect property as they plan their move to Portugal.

Customers who are looking for residential properties can visit the website here. Clients can follow Ideal Homes on Facebook, YouTube, for more information and the latest news.

Angela Worrall
Ideal Homes Portugal
+351 289 513 434
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

