Asia Pacific Excluding Japan is Expected to Account Largest Market Share of Silicon Ferrite – Fact.MR Study
EINPresswire.com/ -- The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Silicon Ferrite. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Silicon Ferrite Market across various industries and regions.
Silicon Ferrite (SMCs) market continues to be influenced by a range of factors, notably rising palpability of silicon ferrite in inductors, and increasing preference for soft magnetic materials in electronic components. Worldwide sales of soft magnetic materials exceeded US$ 18,000 Mn in 2018, according to a new Fact.MR study. Focus of utility equipment manufacturers on curtailing core losses, and leveraging renewable energy sources to meet growing power demand will significantly underpin demand for Silicon Ferrite.
Silicon ferrite has become the cornerstone for manufacturers of inductors and capacitors, and has fast been replacing the traditionally employed metal magnetic materials. The study opines that over 50% of Silicon Ferrite were manufactured using silicon ferrite. Key attributes of silicon ferrite such as robust chemical stability, magnetic permeability, and cost-effectiveness, has further led researchers to explore its application in RF devices, voltage regulation, and power delivery systems.
The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Silicon Ferrite market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Silicon Ferrite
This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Silicon Ferrite, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Silicon Ferrite Market.
Silicon Ferrite Market: Segmentation
Fact.MR has studied the Silicon Ferrite market with detailed segmentation on the basis of by product, application, and region.
Product
Pure Iron/ Iron Powder
Silicon Ferrite
Supermalloys
Permalloys
Application
Transformers
Motors
Inductors
Generators
Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
Japan
Asia Pacific Excluding Japan
Middle East & Africa
Global SMCs Market Manufacturers: Key Strategies
The global Silicon Ferrite market is fairly consolidated in nature. Hitachi Metals Ltd, Voestalpine Stahl GmbH, and Toshiba Corp (Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd.) are among the tier 1 players.
Together, they are anticipated to account for more than 40% of the global SMCs market share in 2020. Key manufacturers are observed to be involved in research & development and channeling products to promising applications to enhance their share in the global Silicon Ferrite market.
Prominent manufacturers have also showcased organic strategies such as developing products and entering niche, impenetrable markets such as defense and aerospace components.
Motors to Remain a Key Application Area of Silicon Ferrite
Continued research on Silicon Ferrite is resulting in the vast potential for AC and DC applications that improves magnetic induction of core materials. Electric motor manufacturers are focusing on offering efficient, simple and high performance motors using Silicon Ferrite. According to the report by Fact.MR, the demand for Silicon Ferrite for application in motors is projected to surpass US$ 6,000 million in 2018.
The United States Department of Energy (DOE) is funding research and development activities to develop energy efficient electric motors for diverse applications. New technologies are being developed including high-speed bearing designs, advanced magnetic materials. Majority of the developed countries are implementing Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPS). This is resulting in wide adoption of premium (IE3) and super premium (IE4) efficiency motors in these countries.
Motors of electric vehicles usually run up to 14,000 rpm creating a switching frequency above 1800 Hz, resulting in more eddy current losses. This is driving motor manufacturers for electric vehicles to shift from thin laminations to Silicon Ferrite thereby minimizing high eddy current losses.
The Fact.MR report tracks the Silicon Ferrite market for the forecast period 2018-2027. The Silicon Ferrite market is expected to register CAGR of 6.7% between 2018 and 2027, according to the report.
Key Question answered in the survey of Silicon Ferrite market report:
Sales and Demand of Silicon Ferrite
Growth of Silicon Ferrite Market
Market Analysis of Silicon Ferrite
Market Insights of Silicon Ferrite
Key Drivers Impacting the Silicon Ferrite market
Which are the Key drivers impacted by Silicon Ferrite market
Restraints Shaping Market Growth
Market Survey of Silicon Ferrite
More Valuable Insights on Silicon Ferrite Market
Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Silicon Ferrite, Sales and Demand of Silicon Ferrite, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.
Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Chemicals and Materials Domain:
Bio-succinic Acid Market - https://www.factmr.com/report/5405/biosuccinic-acid-market
Surge Suppression IC Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/surge-suppression-ic-market
Liquid Propellants Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/Liquid-Propellants-Market
Supriya Bhor
Supriya Bhor
