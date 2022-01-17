ONE Conference 2022 - Video contest coming soon

The authors of the accepted abstracts for the One – Health, Environment, Society - Conference 2022 will present their work/research in a video contest hosted on YouTube. The prize for the winners is a trip to Brussels to deliver a live pitch at the conference next June.

How to vote

The video contest will run on EFSA’s YouTube channel from 1 to 28 February. Viewers will be able to check out the videos and cast their vote by logging into their Google account and giving a thumbs-up/like to their favourite video. Viewers without a Google account will not be able to vote. The three videos receiving the most likes will be the winners.

All videos will also be available on a dedicated page on the One Conference website where it will be possible to browse videos by thematic track playlist – One Planet, One Society, One Life and Many Ways.

Don’t forget to check out EFSA’s YouTube channel as of 1 February and vote for your favourite video!