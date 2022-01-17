Submit Release
News Search

There were 315 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,956 in the last 365 days.

ONE Conference 2022 - Video contest coming soon

The authors of the accepted abstracts for the One – Health, Environment, Society - Conference 2022 will present their work/research in a  video contest hosted on YouTube. The prize for the winners is a trip to Brussels to deliver a live pitch at the conference next June.

How to vote

The video contest will run on EFSA’s YouTube channel from 1 to 28 February. Viewers will be able to check out the videos and cast their vote by logging into their Google account and giving a thumbs-up/like to their favourite video. Viewers without a Google account will not be able to vote. The three videos receiving the most likes will be the winners. 

All videos will also be available on a dedicated page on the One Conference website where it will be possible to browse videos by thematic track playlist – One Planet, One Society, One Life and Many Ways.

Don’t forget to check out EFSA’s YouTube channel as of 1 February and vote for your favourite video!

You just read:

ONE Conference 2022 - Video contest coming soon

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.