Cold Plasma Market 2020 Comprehensive Growth, Industry Share-Size Estimate, Consumption Analysis

Increasing demand for cold plasma in the plastic industry is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cold plasma market is projected to be valued at USD 4,517.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The cold plasma market registers a high growth rate, owing to the increasing demand from the plastic industry. Effective application of plastic and polymers requires good surface adhesion to achieve optimum mechanical properties and improve durability of plastic components. The cold plasma process is highly beneficial in altering the surface morphology, improving surface wettability characteristics, and enhancing bonded shear strength of plastic. The cold plasma technology is widely used in polymer and plastic industrial applications that require uniform, pore-free thin films with excellent physical, electric, mechanical, and chemical characteristics.

The report aims to offer a clear understanding of the market with respect to the manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, distributors, and key companies involved in the market. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals. The key findings from the report have been sorted into charts, figures, tables, and other pictorial representations.

The cold plasma treatment on textile fiber surface does not involve use of any harmful chemical, thereby considerably reducing pollution caused by residual chemicals and water contamination. Besides, use of the cold plasma technology does not result in mechanical risks for treated textile fabrics. Additionally, cold plasma is beneficial in changing the surface characteristics (including micro-roughness) of the substrate and producing chemically active functional groups, without affecting bulk properties of the substrate. The cold plasma treatment consumes lesser amount of energy than the conventional methods.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Cold Plasma market including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The global Cold Plasma research report is an investigative study of the market that offers key statistical data with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2028.

In April 2020, Relyon Plasma made an announcement about introduction of piezobrush PZ3, an innovative handheld plasma treatment device featuring the proprietary PDD technology of Relyon

The low-pressure cold plasma segment is estimated to expand at the most rapid rate from 2020 to 2027. In the semiconductor industry, the low-pressure cold plasma (vacuum plasma) technology is used for lead frame cleaning before die attach and PCB (printed circuit board) de-smearing. Furthermore, the low pressure cold plasma is deployed for decontamination purposes in food & beverage and medical industries and for alteration of specific surface properties in textile and polymer industries.

The coating application segment is likely to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period. Cold plasma coating emphasizes coating of thermally sensitive objects by using a cold regulated jet of plasma that offers a high deposition rate and maximum automation degree, allowing mass production of coating products.

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Key market participants include Plasmatreat GmbH, Europlasma NV, Nordson Corporation, Apyx Medical Corporation, P2i Limited, Enercon Industries Corporation, Adtec Plasma Technology Co. Ltd., Relyon Plasma GmbH, neoplas GmbH, and Henniker Plasma

It further offers a comprehensive coverage of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and partnerships, among others. Key strategic alliances for product development and advancements is expected to add traction to market growth going ahead. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key competitors of the market along with their growth strategies and business expansion plans.

Emergen Research has segmented the global cold plasma market in terms of pressure, application, industry vertical, and region:

Pressure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Low Pressure Cold Plasma

Atmospheric Cold Plasma

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Wound Healing

Adhesion

Etching

Decontamination

Finishing

Printing

Surface Treatment

Coating

Wastewater Treatment

Blood Coagulation

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Polymer & Plastic

Textile

Food & Beverage

Agriculture

Electronics & Semiconductor

Medical

Regional analysis of the Cold Plasma market includes analysis of the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and growth drivers, growth prospects, presence of key manufacturers and vendors, and market size and share in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The report further offers key insights into country wise analysis and major factors driving revenue growth of each regional market.

Overview of the Cold Plasma Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Cold Plasma industry

