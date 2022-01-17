Spherical Graphite Market Growth Drivers 2020, Industry Share-Size, Global Demand, Emerging Trends

Emergen Research Logo

Growing demand for consumer electronics is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global spherical graphite market is projected to be worth USD 9,598.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The spherical graphite market is observing a double-digit growth attributed to the growing demand for consumer electronics products. Spherical graphite, popularly known as battery-grade graphite, finds usage in the consumption as lithium-ion batteries’ anode. Rising demand for smart devices such as smartphones, laptops, and various other consumer electronic products is creating a huge demand for lithium-ion batteries owing to its high energy density and better durability.

Additionally, the market for lithium-ion batteries is propelled by the rising demand for electric and hybrid electric vehicles that make extensive use of lithium-ion batteries, which, in turn, is causative of the significant market demand for spherical graphite.

The report aims to offer a clear understanding of the market with respect to the manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, distributors, and key companies involved in the market. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals. The key findings from the report have been sorted into charts, figures, tables, and other pictorial representations.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Spherical Graphite market including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The global Spherical Graphite research report is an investigative study of the market that offers key statistical data with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2028.

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2020, Imerys made an announcement about its decision to expand the capacity of its Bodio manufacturing facility, Switzerland, for the production of synthetic graphite. The decision is intended to cater to the escalating demand from the producers of lithium-ion batteries in Asia, North America, and Europe.

Natural flake graphite has the capability to disrupt the usage of synthetic graphite as the major raw material to produce spherical graphite. This is due to the substantial cost benefits offered by natural flake graphite to help battery manufacturers to decrease the overall production cost of lithium-ion batteries.

China, in terms of production, dominated the global spherical graphite market.

The spherical graphite market in Europe is observing high demand attributed to the surging demand for battery electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles, as well as rising demand for consumer electronics products.

Market Snapshot

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Key participants include Black Rock Mining, Imerys Graphite & Carbon, Qingdao Yanxin Graphite Products Company Limited, Yingkou Botian Material Technology Limited Company, Aoyu Graphite Group, Focus Graphite Inc., Battery Minerals Limited, Jixi BTR Graphite Industrial Park Co., Ltd., Syrah Resources Limited, and Qingdao Black Dragon Graphite Group, among others.

It further offers a comprehensive coverage of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and partnerships, among others. Key strategic alliances for product development and advancements is expected to add traction to market growth going ahead. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key competitors of the market along with their growth strategies and business expansion plans.

Emergen Research has segmented the global spherical graphite market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Natural

Synthetic

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consumer Electronics

Transportation Batteries

Energy Storage

Regional analysis of the Spherical Graphite market includes analysis of the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and growth drivers, growth prospects, presence of key manufacturers and vendors, and market size and share in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The report further offers key insights into country wise analysis and major factors driving revenue growth of each regional market.

Overview of the Spherical Graphite Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Spherical Graphite industry

