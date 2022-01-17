Current Press releases

Riding in style: the Cayenne Platinum Edition New Porsche Cayenne special edition

Stuttgart . Porsche is launching a new Platinum Edition of selected Cayenne models. This special-edition of the SUV is characterised by exclusive coordinated design elements in a satin Platinum paint finish as well as by extra standard equipment. The result is a particularly stylish appearance coupled with an attractive price. Platinum Edition s of the Cayenne , Cayenne E-Hybrid and Cayenne S are available, as well as the corresponding Coupé variants.

The refined and exclusive appearance of the Cayenne Platinum Edition is characterised by numerous model-specific details in satin-finish Platinum . The inlays in the slats of the air intakes at the front, the Porsche lettering integrated in the LED rear light strip, the model designation at the rear and the standard 21-inch RS Spyder Design wheels, which are reserved exclusively for the Platinum Edition , are all painted in this colour. Sport tailpipes and side window trims in black further emphasise the sporty, elegant look of the special series. Matching solid colours in white and black, metallic paint finishes in Jet Black, Carrara White, Mahogany, Moonlight Blue and the special colour Crayon are available.

In the stylishly designed interior, Crayon seat belts and brushed aluminium door entry sills with the ‘ Platinum Edition ’ logo add a special touch, as do the textured aluminium interior package and silver-coloured trims.

The Cayenne Platinum Edition also comes with extended equipment as standard. This includes LED headlights including Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), the panoramic roof system, privacy glass, a Bose ®, surround-sound system, ambient lighting, eight-way leather sports seats, the Porsche Crest on the front and rear headrests, and an analogue clock on the dashboard. Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur also offers a wide range of refinement options for the interior and exterior – from selective changes to extensive modifications.

The Platinum Edition of the Cayenne is available to order now, with deliveries starting in Germany in May 2022. Prices including VAT start at 89,335 euros for the 250 kW (340 PS) Cayenne , 102,901 euros for the Cayenne E-Hybrid with a system output of 340 kW (462 PS), and 105,995 euros for the 324 kW (440 PS) Cayenne S

