Exclusive Insight : Pool Tables Market Expected to Reach $291.6 million by 2028

Pool Tables Market

Pool tables market was valued at $214.1 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $291.6 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.4

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pool Tables Market Overview :-

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Pool Tables Market by Type, Material, End Use and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028,” the pool tables market size is expected to reach $291.6 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Pool is similar to games such as billiards and snooker. It is a cue sport played on a table with six pockets. It requires ball and table to play. Pool is commonly referred to as "billiards" in most parts of the world, similar to how "bowling" is commonly used to refer to the sport of ten-pin bowling. There are also hybrid games that combine pool and carom billiards elements, such as American four-ball billiards, bottle pool, cowboy pool, and English billiards.



A pool table may be a bounded rectangular table used for cue sports. Within the era, all pool tables, whether for carom, billiards, pool, pyramid, or snooker, have a flat surface made from quarried slate that's covered with cloth and surrounded by rubber cushions, with the whole thing elevated above the ground. Pool tables are used for specific sports, and different-sized billiard balls are used on these table types.

Ask for sample copy of this report :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11642



Pool tables with 12 feet by 6 feet in size, are gaining momentum as a result of their growing popularity in schools and other similar settings. Clubs and pool clubs are looking for full-size pool tables with dimensions of 11 feet and 8.5 crawls by 5 feet and 10 creeps. Many families own a pool table and encourage their children to learn how to play at a young age. Private, clubs, sports specialists, and foundations are some of the places where pool tables are used. The pool table market has seen a surge of interest as a result of clubs. Sport experts are also showing an interest.

Segmentation Overview :-

The market is segmented on the basis of type, material, end use, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized as American pool table and British pool table. As per material, it is divided into slate pool table, wooden pool table, metallic pool table and rubber pool table. Based on end use, the pool tables market is segmented as residential, commercial and professional. According to distribution channel, it is divided into hypermarkets & supermarkets, departmental stores, specialty stores, and online sales channel. Region-wise, the pool tables market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

By type, the American pool tables segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020, as in Europe, the most popular pool table is the American pool table. The reason for this is that the table is larger in size and dimension than a British pool table. By material, the slate pool tables segment held the largest market share as the performance of a slate pool table is its most significant advantage. Because the ball roll is perfect, slate pool tables are used at all professional pool and snooker tournaments around the world.

Based on end use, the professional segment garnered the highest pool tables market share as pool tables are used in various leagues and tournaments. Depending on the distribution channel, the specialty stores segment led the market, owing to availability of large variety of pool tables in these stores.



Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis@ Request For Customization :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11642?reqfor=covid

Major factors driving the global pool tables market sales :-

The increased number of grassroot programs in schools, colleges, and clubs is one of the major factors driving the global pool tables market sales. Pool table demand is expected to rise as a result of the widespread popularity of cue sports and other recreational activities, as well as the numerous associations that promote the sport. As a result, the pool table market will be driven by an increase in demand for recreational activities during the forecast period.

The cost of raw materials used to make pool tables, such as slate, wood, and cloth, is high, which influences the price of the finished product. Furthermore, most pool tables market suppliers and manufacturers charge additional fees for shipping and installation, which enhances the pool table prices for the customer. The high cost of manufacturing a pool table will hinder the pool tables market growth.

Buy Now :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/7596274cff8176278c7b73d0fa7e815c

Pool tables market demand is expected to rise due to the strong penetration of cue sports and other recreational activities as well as presence of numerous associations promoting the sport. Favorable support from various governing bodies, such as the U.S. Billiard Association (USBA), is driving the demand for pool tables.

In early 2021, COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world, infecting millions of people, and major countries around the world enacted foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Apart from medical supplies and life support products, most industries have been severely impacted, and the pool tables market industry has also suffered. The pool table market has declined significantly as global economic growth has slowed, but it had been growing at a relatively optimistic rate in the four years preceding COVID-19.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11642

Similar Report :-

Audiovisual Production Market

Christmas Decorations Market