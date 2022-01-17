Westminster Barracks / DUI & False Info To Law Enforcement

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22B1000276

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TPR Joseph Galusha

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 1/16/2022 @1729 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Intersection of North Main Street and RT 100 in Londonderry

VIOLATION: DUI and False Info to Law Enforcement Officers

ACCUSED: Josh Enzensperger

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 1/16/2022 at 1729 hours, Vermont State Police received a call about a single motor vehicle crash at the above address. Troopers arrived on scene and noticed multiple signs of impairment in the operator, Josh Enzensperger. After being cleared by rescue, it was concluded by Troopers through investigation that Enzensperger was impaired while operating a motor vehicle. Enzensperger was arrested and brought to the Westminster State Police barracks and processed for suspicion of DUI. It was also revealed through investigation, Enzensperger lied to law enforcement officers multiple times about consuming alcohol.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/1/2022 @1300

COURT: Brattleboro

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.