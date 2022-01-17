Westminster Barracks / DUI & False Info To Law Enforcement
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1000276
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TPR Joseph Galusha
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 1/16/2022 @1729 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Intersection of North Main Street and RT 100 in Londonderry
VIOLATION: DUI and False Info to Law Enforcement Officers
ACCUSED: Josh Enzensperger
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 1/16/2022 at 1729 hours, Vermont State Police received a call about a single motor vehicle crash at the above address. Troopers arrived on scene and noticed multiple signs of impairment in the operator, Josh Enzensperger. After being cleared by rescue, it was concluded by Troopers through investigation that Enzensperger was impaired while operating a motor vehicle. Enzensperger was arrested and brought to the Westminster State Police barracks and processed for suspicion of DUI. It was also revealed through investigation, Enzensperger lied to law enforcement officers multiple times about consuming alcohol.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/1/2022 @1300
COURT: Brattleboro
MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.