Accelerator Program Launches for Women Entrepreneurs in Mexico City
3 Day Startup announced today the nonprofit organization is collaborating with Mexico City partners to launch an accelerator program for women entrepreneurs.MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3 Day Startup (3DS) announced today the nonprofit organization is collaborating with Mexico City partners to launch the Womxn LEAD CDMX Accelerator. The six-week, bootcamp style program will welcome fifteen founders on February 1st and culminate in a demo day on March 8th. The cohort has been sponsored by Centraal - a local coworking space.
Chandell Stone, VP of Programs will lead this initiative among several others for the organization. “Womxn lead CDMX is about empowering diverse women to explore their passions and expand their reach through collective accountability and dynamic entrepreneurship training. This program contributes to CDMX's growing start-up community by ensuring women have access to the tools they need to start and grow profitable companies. This program has been designed by and for women (including trans women).”
The program is designed to help young women entrepreneurs in Mexico City access the tools, information, and professional network to launch and grow their business venture. With six weeks of virtual mentorship and training led by 3DS, founders will build critical skills in customer validation, product positioning, and raising capital. The program is currently recruiting early-stage entrepreneurs living in or nearMexico City.
“The gender gap in entrepreneurship globally has led to reduced access to role models, professional networks, and funding for founders of underrepresented genders.” said Erika Haskins, CEO, 3 Day Startup.
Global Wealth Report by Credit Suisse shows that women hold 40% of wealth worldwide. Haskins says, “Entrepreneurship is a key lever in womens’ empowerment and ability to build financial assets in order to close this gap.”
“We understand the complexities of executing ideas and the specific challenges faced by underrepresented groups. Our team and our global network are here to support founders by providing access to training, community, customers, and capital” said Stone.
3DS is a nonprofit organization based in Austin, Texas that is working to create opportunity and build community through dynamic and inclusive entrepreneurship education. The organization has delivered programming for young people worldwide since 2008. Over the past 12 years, 3DS programs have served more than 16,800 young leaders, resulting in hundreds of companies, $217 million raised by founders, and participants accepted in top-tier global startup accelerator programs like Y-Combinator and Techstars. Through innovative programs and partnerships, 3DS champions underrepresented entrepreneurs preparing them to create value and drive impact in their own communities through business ownership.
Learn more about this initiative
About 3 Day Startup
3 Day Startup (3DS) is an international 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Austin, Texas that teaches emerging leaders to leverage entrepreneurial thinking and experience inclusive innovation. Based on each country and community’s needs and opportunities, 3DS tailors its recruitment and training curriculum to ensure equitable learning opportunities for women leaders. Visit www.3daystartup.org/womensaccelerator
Media Contact: Erika Haskins | team@3daystartup.org
Erika Haskins
Erika Haskins
email us here