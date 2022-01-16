More about Gov. Kemp Proclaims Jan. 15 Georgia Bulldogs National Championship Saturday

Atlanta, GA – Today Governor Brian P. Kemp proclaimed Saturday, January 15, 2022 "Georgia Bulldogs National Championship Saturday" in celebration of the University of Georgia football team's national championship victory.
Please see the full proclamation below. Governor Kemp will present the proclamation during the University of Georgia’s celebration at Sanford Stadium tomorrow.
