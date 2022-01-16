Portable Power Station Market: By Operation Type, Application, Capacity Type and Region - Forecast till 2030

Portable power station market is projected to be worth USD 735.88 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.14% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030).

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Portable power station market is projected to be worth USD 735.88 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.14% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030), The market was valued at USD 410 million in 2021.

The major factors driving the growth of the portable power station global market is the growing demand is increasing in the use of smart devices, including smartphones and smart watches, and the requirement for uninterrupted power across applications such as emergency power, automotive, and off-grid power. However, longer charging times and the high cost of battery-powered portable power stations are restraining factors for the growth of the global portable power station market.

Major Key Players:

Goal Zero (US)

Jackery (US)

Lion Energy (US)

Ecoflow (US)

Li Power (Shenzhen) Technology (China)

ChargeTech (US)

Midland (US)

Duracell (US)

Drow Enterprise (China)

Scott Electric (US)

Suaoki (Japan) and

Milwaukee Electric Tool (US).

Industry News

EcoFlow has launched the R600 portable power station for its customers whose capacity can be extended with the help of an external battery. It can lower the required power of electric appliances by running them efficiently at a lower wattage.

Market Segmentation

The global portable power station market has been segmented based on operation type, capacity type, application, and technology type. Based on operation type, the global market is divided into direct power and solar power. The direct power segment is expected to hold the larger share of the market due to a reduced charging time as compared to solar power. However, the solar power segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market. Based on application, the global market is segmented into emergency power, off-grid power, and automotive. The off-grid power segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to the increasing use of smartphones and also increase in camping and other recreational activities. Based on technology type, the global market has been divided into lithium-ion and sealed lead-acid. The lithium-ion segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the study period due to the affordable prices of lithium-ion. Based on capacity type, the global market is divided into less than 500 WH, 500 to 999 WH, 1000 WH to 1499 WH, and 1500 WH and above. The 500 WH to 999 WH segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

A portable power station refers to a rechargeable battery-powered generator that is used to charge devices, including fans, smartphones, laptops, and other electric devices. Advantages of these portable power station include recharge ability, low maintenance, safe to use, and convenient in size.

