Middlesex- DUI #3
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A3000226
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 1/15/2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: Laird Pond Road Marshfield, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI #3
ACCUSED: Robert W Salter
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 1/15/2022 Troopers responded to a report of an unresponsive male sitting in his vehicle off Laird Pond Road in the town of Marshfield, Vermont. The male was identified as Robert Salter. After an investigation Salter was taken into custody for driving under the influence. He was later issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division to answer to this offense.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/02/2022 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: None
MUG SHOT: Attached