Middlesex- DUI #3

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A3000226

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 1/15/2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Laird Pond Road Marshfield, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI #3

ACCUSED: Robert W Salter

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 1/15/2022 Troopers responded to a report of an unresponsive male sitting in his vehicle off Laird Pond Road in the town of Marshfield, Vermont. The male was identified as Robert Salter. After an investigation Salter was taken into custody for driving under the influence. He was later issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division to answer to this offense.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/02/2022 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: Attached