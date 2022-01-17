How does the upcoming week look for the ticker symbol HOUR?
Hour Loop Inc. has shown significant growth this past week following IPO.UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hour Loop, Inc. (Nasdaq:HOUR) (“Hour Loop” or the “Company”), a leading online retailer, is owned by Hour Loop, Inc. which is an e-commerce retailer that is showing some significant growth this past week following IPO.
Key Takeaways :
-Hour Loop raised $6.9 Million from IPO
-The firm operates as a seller of consumer products primarily on the Amazon platform.
-The IPO's low price may attract day traders seeking a quick pop, so risk-on short-term traders may have an opportunity to make a quick profit.
About Hour Loop, Inc-
Hour Loop is an online retailer engaged in e-commerce retailing in the U.S. market. It has operated as a third-party seller on amazon.com and has sold merchandise on its website at www.hourloop.com since 2013. The Company expanded its operations to walmart.com in October 2020. To date, the Company has generated practically all its revenue as a third-party seller on amazon.com and only a negligible amount of revenue from its own website and Walmart. Hour Loop manages more than 100,000 stock-keeping units (“SKUs”). Product categories include home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics. The Company's primary strategy is to bring most of its vendors’ product selections to the customers. It has advanced software that assists the Company in identifying product gaps so it can keep such products in stock year-round including the entirety of the last quarter (holiday season) of the calendar year (“Q4”). In upcoming years, Hour Loop plans to expand its business rapidly by increasing the number of business managers, vendors, and SKUs.
Looking Forward-
-The share halted multiple times last week growing exponentially to the highest price of $10.33
-Since the company is tied with Amazon, which is trading higher (Up $18.48 on January 14, 2022), it looks good for HOUR loop and other companies tied with Amazon.
- The company filed both revenue and profit in their last half-yearly financial statements. (Source)
- The stock has very good small-term profit potential, mid-term or long-term potential is unknown, as it is still trading in its first month.
- Trading in between the high and low points of the first week, showing a good buying phase for short-term profit.
