Việt Nam surpasses 2 million COVID cases

VIETNAM, January 15 -

Pedestrians forego masks for photos in Hoàn Kiếm District, Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Tuấn Đức

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has exceeded 2 million coronavirus cases, as the country logged 16,378 new infections on Saturday.

After the country entered its fourth wave of the virus in late April 2021, it took just over six months for the country to reach 1 million transmissions, on November 11. A little over two months later, it has reached 2 million.

Of the new daily infections, 12,695 were community cases.

A total of 99.6 per cent of transmissions – 2,007,862 – were reported during the fourth wave.

The capital city Hà Nội was the only locality with a four-digit increase, 2,810 infections, slightly down from Friday’s record-breaking 3,029.

Other cases were found in Đà Nẵng (874), Hải Phòng (814), Khánh Hòa (654), Bình Phước (651), Trà Vinh (646), Bình Định (581), Bến Tre (567), Tây Ninh (468), Cà Mau (438), Bắc Ninh (415), Vĩnh Long (393), Thanh Hóa (372), HCM City (364), Hưng Yên (335), Quảng Ninh (312), Quảng Ngãi (309), Vĩnh Phúc (275), Quảng Nam (255), Bắc Giang (255), Thừa Thiên Huế (245), Hải Dương (243), Hòa Bình (232), Lâm Đồng (225), Nghệ An (224), Đắk Lắk (215), Nam Định (205), Thái Nguyên (192), Thái Bình (177), Bạc Liêu (176), Hà Giang (136), Phú Yên (135), Đồng Tháp (133), Kiên Giang (130), Phú Thọ (124), Bình Thuận (116), Bình Dương (106), Tuyên Quang (104), Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu (95), Hậu Giang (94), Cần Thơ (93), Gia Lai (92), Đắk Nông (92), Lào Cai (87), An Giang (77), Long An (71), Quảng Bình (71), Hà Tĩnh (64), Lai Châu (62), Yên Bái (58), Sóc Trăng (58), Quảng Trị (56), Đồng Nai (55), Điện Biên (52), Hà Nam (51), Tiền Giang (50), Sơn La (47), Ninh Thuận (40), Cao Bằng (23) and Bắc Kạn (11).

The daily rolling seven-day average of transmissions in Việt Nam is 15,950, slightly down from 16,263 recorded a week ago.

The country has confirmed 51 cases of the Omicron variant so far, all imported and quarantined on arrival.

A total of 51,744 COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear, bringing the total recoveries in the country to 1,717,964.

Currently, there are 5,750 serious cases nationwide, including 710 patients requiring mechanical ventilation and 20 on life support.

A further 139 COVID-related deaths were recorded, down from 171 yesterday .

The total number of fatalities now stands at 35,480, accounting for 1.8 per cent of confirmed cases.

The seven-day average of daily fatalities is 195, down from 215 a week ago.

Việt Nam has received 209.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with 187.6 million already distributed and 22 million pending quality control reviews.

The country has administered nearly 167 million vaccine shots, including 151.15 million doses in the adult population.

100 per cent of eligible adults have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 93.6 per cent have been fully inoculated. A total of 13.7 per cent have received a booster shot.

14.37 million doses have been given to children aged 12-17 years, with first-dose coverage reaching 90.6 per cent, and 70.6 per cent fully vaccinated. — VNS