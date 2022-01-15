Mountain Bike Market Research Report - By Type, Application and Region: Forecast till 2030

The mountain bike is a type of bicycle used for recreation purpose. It is a flexible bike that is suitable for off-road races.

The mountain bike is a type of bicycle used for recreation purpose. It is a flexible bike that is suitable for off-road races. The mountain bike is durable transport that survives the toughest of terrain and mountainous surfaces. There are mountain bike models with a suspension system and without a suspension system. The mountain bike is designed in a way to withstand severe friction when riding on steep surfaces. The mountain bikes come with a set of disk brakes.

Covid 19 analysis of Mountain Bike Market

Covid 19 continues to affect the supply-demand chain of global industries. Several industries find it difficult to cope with this situation. However, the covid 19 impact on the mountain bike market is indifferent.

Market dynamics

The crucial market drivers

There are plenty of factors that are responsible for the change in the mountain bike market Outlook. Recently, bike accidents on-road is getting higher. Using a bicycle for everyday commutation is safer and suitable for a healthier lifestyle. Due to this, many customers are inclined to purchase any type of new bicycle. This customer behaviour acts as a demand driving factor for the mountain bike market. Further, there are plenty of developments in the sports industry. Many countries are endorsing bicycle sports that have lead to increased mountain bike demand. The rise in mountain bike competition in Europe is the crucial driving factors of the global market.

Market growth opportunities

The fuel costs are mounting every day. Many are opting for vehicles that do not require fuel. Also, the increasing fuel cost is changing customer behaviour. Many are interested to purchase bicycles for everyday commutation. This change in customer behaviour and increasing fuel cost provides growth opportunities for the mountain bike industry. The vehicles that require fuel are the major reasons for high carbon emission. Carbon emission is a global issue. Due to this environmental concern, most of the population prefers eco-friendly bicycles.

The value chain analysis

North America holds the largest mountain bike market Share. The popularity of bicycle sports in North America is the major market drivers’ factors in the region. The mountain bike key players in these regions offer quality and sturdy bikes suitable for professional racing purpose. The mountain biking races and mountain biking tourist adventures increase the demand for it massively.

The seasonal demand for mountain bike is massive in North America. Also, the Asia Pacific and Europe are the second key-contributors to the mountain bike market. Europe is the top country to conduct tons of bicycle races. Most of the countries in Europe support and endorse this sport. In the Asia Pacific, the mountain bike is famous in high terrain and mountainous regions. The trekking spots have mountain bike sport adventure. All these factors ultimately increase the mountain bike market Value in the forecast period.

The key players of the mountain bike market are

CUBE Bikes (China)

Cannondale Bicycle Corporation (U.S.)

Scott Sports (Switzerland)

Xidesheng bicycle company (China)

Trinx Bikes (Taiwan)

Trek Bicycle Corporation (US.)

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)

Diamondback Bicycles (US.)

Recent developments in the market

The top players in other automobile fields are entering the mountain bike Ducati is one such luxury car producer entering the mountain bike market. The entry of new players provides high future growth opportunities in the market.

The younger generation is more inclined to ring mountain bikes. Due to this, the key players are introducing mountain bikes with high safety features for children. The power watts of the new model bike are reduced to 250 watts.

The demand for mountain bike is increasing in countries such as France, China and India. The key players are using this opportunity to expand the mountain bike market in these regions.

The mountain bike market is divided into North America, Europe and Asia pacific. North America is dominating the global market due to high demand from Canada and the US. The key players in these regions are promoting the mountain bike market on a massive scale. In their well-established market, the key-players are covering a large market demand. The adventure and the sports industry are the major market driving factors for the mountain bike market. Due to health and fitness concerns, the governments are providing massive support to the mountain bike market. Every year the expenditure on the mountain bike manufacturing sector is getting higher to meet the worldwide demand. Europe, the second largest mountain bike market is responsible for 10%.

By application

leisure

racing

By region

North America

Europe

Asia pacific

Mountain Bike Market Regional analysis

