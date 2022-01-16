Preliminary Tornado Data 2021 National Weather Service, III.org–Surprising, Hopeful Facts for Affordable Housing Seekers
A new report on MHProNews examines the facts and evidence that reveals a mix of troubling as well as good news.
Note: in several devices, browsers these images can be clicked to open to a larger size. Facts, Figures from the III.org and National Weather Service. Properly installed manufactured homes perform well in severe weather.
During affordable housing crisis, preliminary, historic tornado death data-troubling & hopeful facts affordable housing seekers, mobile/manufactured homeowners
That’s important news for affordable housing seekers, sincere and objective housing advocates, or mobile and manufactured homeowners. It is also a reminder to those in commercial buildings and conventional ‘site built’ housing that only FEMA designated tornado shelters are considered safe during a killer tornado or other intense windstorm event.
The data may surprise millions. Someone is statistically more likely to die by lightening in 2021 than those who died in a mobile or manufactured home hit by a tornado. Per TampaBay, “There were 11 U.S. deaths in 2021 [from lethal lightning strikes], compared to a 15-year average of 36.”
Preliminary National Weather Service (NWS), Insurance Information Institute (III.org) data by month are shown in one of the illustrations/graphics.
To frame this safety issue, it is useful to compare the high death tolls from other causes, compared to the minimal apparent risk that the data reveals for those living in a mobile or manufactured home from a killer tornado event.
According to the CDC’s (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) National Center for Health Statistics the following are the top ten causes of death in 2020.
Number of deaths for leading causes of death
• Heart disease: 696,962
• Cancer: 602,350
• COVID-19: 350,831
• Accidents (unintentional injuries): 200,955
• Stroke (cerebrovascular diseases): 160,264
• Chronic lower respiratory diseases: 152,657
• Alzheimer’s disease: 134,242
• Diabetes: 102,188
• Influenza and pneumonia: 53,544
• Nephritis, nephrotic syndrome, and nephrosis: 52,547
Source: Mortality in the United States, 2020. CDC said: “page last reviewed: January 13, 2022.” The CDC is part of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS).
Per III.org:
• “On the evening of December 10, 2021, a powerful low-pressure system that lifted from the Southern Plains into the Great Lakes and fueled by record-setting warm temperatures and a La Niña weather pattern spawned about 35 tornadoes across six states and killed about 90 people. Hardest hit was Kentucky, where about 75 people were killed and 26,000 homes and businesses were without power, and more than 1,000 homes were destroyed.”
• “2020 Tornadoes: In 2020 there were 1,075 tornadoes compared with 1,517 in 2019, which was the highest annual total since 2011, when there were 1,691 tornadoes, according to NOAA. In 2020, 76 people perished in tornadoes compared with 42 in 2019.”
• “The costliest catastrophe involving tornadoes occurred in April 2011, when a spate of twisters hit Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and 12 other states, causing $8.5 billion in insured losses in 2020 dollars. The deadliest event in the 2000s was the May 2011 Joplin, Missouri event that took 158 lives.”
Those facts arguably provide objective evidence to the success of the HUD Code manufactured housing program creating durable, safe and affordable housing. Prior HUD Secretary Ben Carson said in a speech about manufactured housing’s important role in solving the affordable housing crisis said this. “On a recent visit to Alabama, I was shown a site that was demolished by massive tornadoes - and the only homes in the area that successfully weathered the storm were manufactured houses. It was a silent testament to their resilience. It is also possible that HUD's work with industry leaders to update wind Standards for manufactured housing in 1994 could have helped to limit damage and potentially save lives.”
The Manufactured Housing Improvement Act of 2000 (MHIA), which a bipartisan Congress established consumer safeguards, the so-called federal “enhanced preemption” over local zoning barriers, included new installation mandates. Those MHIA installation standards - per HUD, Carson, and other third-party sources - have yielded safer modern manufactured homes.
But for those who don’t have a post-MHIA manufactured home, the evidence in the video below suggests that adding proper tie-downs can prove to be lifesaving safeguards in mobile homes and manufactured housing. According to an official examining the Stamping Ground, KY tornado destruction, it was only mobile/manufactured homes that had few or no tie downs that were moved off their foundation. Thankfully, no one died in those storms.
That’s reminds mobile/manufactured homeowners who need them to add properly installed anchors.
A source associated with the Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR) told MHProNews that the public should understand that a manufactured home is engineered.
Sudden Impact Examines Tornadoes, Hurricanes, Windstorms Damage, Destruction on Conventional Housing vs Manufactured Homes. Includes news, reserach footage.