Successful Entrepreneur James Khuri Co-Founds BeautifullMinds.Com

Nonprofit Founded to Ease COVID Impact on Mental, Spiritual and Physical Health, Strengthen Community.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James Khuri understands dealing with difficult times. Born in Rochester, New York, his family of Lebanese refugees tried to return home in 1983 to re-establish their home, an effort that failed after six months, forcing the family's return to the U.S. Now, as a well-respected entrepreneur who is CEO of no less than nine companies, James Khuri is using his knowledge of facing adversity to help those who have had their mental health threatened during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
"I was raised with a blessed family and comfortable lifestyle. I am so intrigued by the idea of helping kids to have the same or better opportunity that I had in life when I was growing up. Everyone deserves the chance and we are created equal." Khuri continues, "Beautifullminds will help the communities come together so we have this equality amongst our society."
The mission of BeautifulMinds.com is to facilitate access in the community to spiritual, mental, and rehabilitation support, as well as physical education and therapy. The organization's long-term goal is to improve educational opportunities for disadvantaged individuals in the Los Angeles area, reduce violence and homelessness, so that all people can live up to their full potential, free of addiction, mental illness, and physical limitations. These supports for the community are especially important during the issues caused by access to these types of services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the events hosted by the organization in its early existence was a toy drive for south-central Los Angeles families, allowing disadvantaged youth to enjoy the magic of the holiday. The event included appearances by Santa Claus, and the toy distribution for the children was handled by drive-through so that families could remain safe as the Omicron COVID-19 variant swept through the country. Videos of smiling children taking enjoyment from their new toys and the festivities decorate the Beautiful Minds website.
Given the increasing COVID caseloads due to indoor environments during the winter, the organization is still planning its next event, and the type of event and planned date are still to be determined. However, given the organization's solid emphasis on family and community, the event will certainly be strongly focused on serving the community and those in need. As with the toy drive, it will be focused on creating a safe environment for people to gather without increasing their risk of exposure to COVID-19 variants as the pandemic continues to evolve.
BeautifulMinds.com is a community resource founded by James Khuri, Marco A. Letona, Noah Schaa, and Bernard Curtis Green, deceased. During the COVID-19 pandemic, a secondary pandemic of spiritual and mental health crisis formed due to limitations on travel, connection, and requirements for social distancing. Recognizing the need for additional community resources during this crisis, BeautifulMinds.com was formed to provide help for those most in need in the community, including the homeless, mentally ill, physically challenged and otherwise disadvantaged.
