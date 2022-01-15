Antonio Velardo Comments on the Future of the Metaverse
Antonio Velardo on the Metaverse: Where It’s Going and How DeFi Links UpMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antonio Velardo is a blockchain expert and cryptocurrency enthusiast, and he’s been watching the trajectory of the Metaverse for a while now. He talks more about how it’s being used today, why it’s eclipsing DeFi in some ways, and what its future can be.
The Metaverse, sometimes called Meta-Fi, refers to the protocols and products that allow the exchange between fungible (FT) and non-fungible tokens (NFT). Because NFTs have captured the interest of so many people (particularly young people), based on their eye-catching and trend-bucking nature, the popularity of the platform that allows those trades has witnessed immense growth.
This is in contrast to the Metaverse’s close relative DeFi, which is more nuanced and technical. Antonio Velardo says that this user-friendly feature is the crux of its future. Meta-Fi has borrowed some of the protocols from DeFi and reshaped the system so it lowers the barrier for people to participate. It makes it easier for casual users to enter in droves, sparked largely by the gamification angle that tempts people to play the market.
The Metaverse houses a unique set of opportunities to make money. This can include the leasing and staking of NFTs, as well as interest generation from assets. It may even be possible for people to use their NFTs as sufficient collateral to apply for a loan.
It’s an exciting time to be involved in the metaverse, particularly if you’re paying attention to the secondary markets. Antonio Velardo says that you can see the constant evaluation and reevaluation of different assets in real-time, which only boosts the liquidity advantages for investors.
There’s a gambling quality to it, but there’s also a lot of practical benefits that can bring even the most cautious to the table. More than mere instant gratification, people can participate in a market that isn’t being controlled by politicians or CEOs.
There’s also the opportunity for fractionalization in the Metaverse, or the act of parceling out the value of an asset. Again, this lowers the price point for people, allowing them to get started with nothing more than a piggy bank.
Antonio Velardo on What’s Next
The future of a new financial order is still very much in flux, but the metaverse has an edge over other solutions today. Considering the blockchain was invented to give people access to new forms of banking, it would seem that Meta-Fi is playing by the rules. As more people learn about how NFTs work and what makes them so valuable in a global context, there’s a lot of growth potential for the protocols that facilitate the trades in the first place.
Velardo has built his career by understanding what drives human behavior, whether that relates to the stock market or the real estate market, and he can see the vast ocean of potential in the Metaverse. Considering all of its functionality, it seems a foregone conclusion that we’ll soon see additional services that can support transactions on a larger scale. From lending to investment, there’s really no limit.
