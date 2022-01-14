Lacson: On the President's Power to Replace 3 Retiring Comelec Commissioners

On the President's Power to Replace 3 Retiring Comelec Commissioners More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/on-the-presidents-power-to-replace-3-retiring-comelec-commissioners

Unfortunately, our Constitution gives the President the sole power to appoint the commissioners of the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

That said, the appointees are subject to the confirmation of Congress through the Commission on Appointments, where the voice of the people may be represented as "oppositors," aimed at possible rejection of the appointees of nominees.

In this sense, the CA is the only check and balance available to the people.