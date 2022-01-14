Eligible Islanders encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccine

CANADA, January 14 - Health PEI is encouraging eligible Islanders, including children, to take advantage of available vaccination appointments at clinics across the province and get their first, second or booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and better protect themselves against the virus.

The following is a list of upcoming clinics with available appointments for the week of January 17:

Monday, January 17 • Charlottetown COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Eastlink Centre (8am – 4pm) Clinic for individuals 12 years of age and older – limited number of appointments still available • Montague COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 14 Rosedale Road (10am – 1pm) Children’s Clinic (ages 5-11 years) – 30 available appointments • Montague COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 14 Rosedale Road (1pm – 6pm) Clinic for individuals 12 years of age and older – limited number of appointments still available

Tuesday, January 18 • Summerside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, County Fair Mall (8am – 4pm) Clinic for individuals 12 years of age and older – limited number of appointments still available

Wednesday, January 19 • Charlottetown COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Eastlink Centre (10am – 6pm) Children’s Clinic (ages 5-11 years) – 140 available appointments • O’Leary COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 14 MacKinnon Drive (1pm – 4pm) Children’s Clinic (ages 5-11 years) – limited number of appointments still available • Summerside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, County Fair Mall (8am – 4pm) Clinic for individuals 12 years of age and older – limited number of appointments still available

Thursday, January 20 • Souris COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Souris Hospital (10am – 6pm) Children’s Clinic (ages 5-11 years) – 75 available appointments • Summerside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, County Fair Mall (8am – 1pm) Children’s Clinic (ages 5-11 years) – 25 available appointments • Summerside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, County Fair Mall (8am – 4pm) Clinic for individuals 12 years of age and older – 30 available appointments

Friday, January 21 • Charlottetown COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Eastlink Centre (8am – 4pm) Clinic for individuals 12 years of age and older – 25 available appointments • Montague COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 14 Rosedale Road (8am – 4pm) Clinic for individuals 12 years of age and older – 15 available appointments • O’Leary COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 14 MacKinnon Drive (8am – 12pm) Clinic for individuals 12 years of age and older – 100 available appointments • O’Leary COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 14 MacKinnon Drive (1pm – 4pm) Children’s Clinic (ages 5-11 years) – 50 available appointments • Summerside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, County Fair Mall (10am – 6pm) Children’s Clinic (ages 5-11 years) – 20 available appointments

Saturday, January 22 • Charlottetown COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Eastlink Centre (8am – 4pm) Children’s Clinic (ages 5-11 years) – 230 available appointments • Summerside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, County Fair Mall (8am – 4pm) Children’s Clinic (ages 5-11 years) – limited number of appointments still available • Souris COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Souris Hospital (8am – 4pm) Children’s Clinic (ages 5-11 years) – 25 available appointments

Islanders are reminded that it should be at least 8 weeks since their first dose before they get their second dose, and it must be at least 6 months since their second dose before they can get their booster dose. A booster dose is currently recommended for individuals 18 years of age and older.

Islanders can book an appointment for themselves or for their child at an upcoming clinic online at Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine or by calling the COVID-19 booking line toll-free at 1-844-975-3303. Appointments can also be booked for individuals 12 years of age and older at any partner pharmacy.

Islanders who need to cancel or reschedule their appointment at a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic can do so through the online booking tool or by calling the COVID-19 booking line toll-free at 1-844-975-3303.

