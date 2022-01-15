Rutland Barracks // Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 22B4000228
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zachariah Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-779-2215
DATE/TIME: January 14, 2022 / 1724 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Business Route 4, Rutland Town, VT
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Christopher Hart
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fair Haven, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 14, 2022, at approximately 1724 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop for operating in a negligent manner. The operator was identified as Christopher Hart (31) of Fair Haven and was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. Hart received a VCVC for operating 78 mph in the posted 40 mph zone on Business Route 4 totaling $579 and was given a Criminal Citation to appear at the Rutland Superior Court / Criminal Division on March 7, 2022, at 1000 hours for the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: March 7, 2021 / 1000 hours
COURT: Rutland Superior / Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.