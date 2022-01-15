Rutland Barracks // Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4000228

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zachariah Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-779-2215

DATE/TIME: January 14, 2022 / 1724 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Business Route 4, Rutland Town, VT

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Christopher Hart

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fair Haven, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 14, 2022, at approximately 1724 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop for operating in a negligent manner. The operator was identified as Christopher Hart (31) of Fair Haven and was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. Hart received a VCVC for operating 78 mph in the posted 40 mph zone on Business Route 4 totaling $579 and was given a Criminal Citation to appear at the Rutland Superior Court / Criminal Division on March 7, 2022, at 1000 hours for the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: March 7, 2021 / 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland Superior / Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.