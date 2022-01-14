Submit Release
Call for applications: Masters programme on the sustainable management of protected areas and forest ecosystems in Africa

Deadline for applications: 28 February 2022

The Regional Post-Graduate Training School on Integrated Management of Tropical Forests and Lands (ERAIFT) has issued its 4th international call for applications for enrolment in its regional Masters degree programme, in the framework of its activities on Capacity building of biodiversity practitioners, scientists and policy makers for the sustainable management of protected areas and forest ecosystems in Africa.

The following degree courses are covered by this regional programme:

  • Professional Master's degree in Forest Management Technology (FMT);
  • Professional Master in Protected Area Management (PAM);
  • MAB Professional Master in Biosphere Reserve Management (BRM);
  • Research Master in Integrated Management of Tropical Forests and Lands (AGIFT).

It covers a period of 24 months divided into 4 semesters (Semi-annualization of courses). The mobility of students and trainers is also foreseen during the third semester devoted to specialisation courses. It is worth noting that BRM is the only master degree dedicated to UNESCO’s Man and Biosphere programme (MAB) and biosphere reserves in Africa. It was established through partnership between the MAB programme and ERAIFT through the BIOPALT project.

ERAIFT has concluded a memorandum of understanding with the following regional institutions for the implementation of a regional Masters programme based on the LMD system of the Bologna decree: Universities of Dschang and Yaoundé I as well as the Ecole de Faune de Garoua (EFG/Cameroon), Ecole Nationale des Eaux et Forêts (ENEF/Libreville) and the Université des Sciences et Technique de Masuku (USTM/Gabon) and the University of Kisangani (UNIKIS/DRC).

The implementation of this regional programme is also done in close cooperation with the 35 member institutions of AGRINATURA.

ERAIFT is an education and research institute located in the University Campus of Kinshasa. It began in 1999 as a regional project under UNESCO’s Man and Biosphere programme (MAB) and has since grown steadily to become a Centre of excellence under the auspices of UNESCO with a regional focus (UNESCO Category 2 Centre). Through research, capacity building and knowledge sharing, ERAIFT provides valuable and unique contribution to implement operational planning strategies for tropical forest management and UNESCO’s strategic programme objectives for the benefit of Member States. ERAIFT aims to train a new generation of specialists to develop and manage tropical forests and lands by applying a systemic approach. 

More information:

Call for applications: Masters programme on the sustainable management of protected areas and forest ecosystems in Africa

