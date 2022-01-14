Submit Release
General Guidelines for the Importation of Rapid Antigen/Antibody Test Kits

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, January 14 - Port of Spain, January 13, 2022:  The Ministry of Health (MoH) wishes to inform the population that before the actual importation of any Rapid Antigen/Antibody Test Kits into the country, an application together with supporting documents and a sample of the product, must be submitted to the Chemistry, Food and Drugs Division (CFDD) for an assessment and issuance of a “No Objection” letter.

Under the Food and Drugs Act, Chapter 30:01, the term “device” refers to any instrument, apparatus or contrivance, including components, parts and accessories thereof, manufactured, sold or represented for use in the diagnosis, treatment, mitigation or prevention of a disease, disorder, abnormal physical state, or the symptoms thereof, in man or animal. Rapid Antigen/ Antibody Test Kits fall within this definition.

Process for the Application for the Issuance of a “No Objection” for the importation of Devices are as follows:

1. Submit an application for a “No Objection” letter requesting permission to import Devices with relevant supporting documents to CFDD.

2. Application will be processed by CFDD to determine compliance with the Food and Drugs Act.

3. The applicant will be notified as to whether the application has been accepted (“No Objection” letter is issued) or rejected.

Further information regarding the application process may be obtained from the Chemistry Food and Drugs Division at cfdd.health.gov.tt or 868-623-5242.

The public is asked to note that a “No Objection” status can be amended based on new data and information arising with respect to the safety or quality of the Test Kit.

The table below lists the Rapid Antigen/Antibody Test Kits that have received the CFDD's “No Objection” for importation into the country. In this regard, an application is required for each importation.

The public is further asked to note that where a Rapid Antigen/Antibody Test Kit is imported into the country without the relevant approvals by the CFDD, that individual may be liable to a fine and/ or imprisonment under the Food and Drugs Act.

The public is advised that the MoH recommends that the Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) remains the internationally accepted confirmatory test for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) detection and diagnosis. Importers, healthcare providers and the public are therefore cautioned about the limitations in using Rapid Antigen/Antibody Test Kits as the sole basis for diagnosing patients for the COVID-19 virus.

The public is encouraged to immediately report cases of misleading or deceptive labels and advertisements, which may create an erroneous impression regarding the character, value, composition, merit or safety of a Test Kit to the Chemistry Food and Drugs Division at cfdd.health.gov.tt or 868-623-5242.

The MoH continues to take steps to safeguard the health of the population; as such, the public is urged to access updates on COVID-19 matters from official sources only, such as the Ministry of Health’s website (www.health.gov.tt) and social media pages.

 

COVID-19 RAPID TEST KITS FOR PROFESSIONAL AND LABORATORY USE ONLY

No:

Brand Name

Test

Manufacturing Company

Country of Origin

1

Abbott

Panbio COVID-19 Ag Rapid Test Device (NASOPHARYNGEAL)

Abbott Rapid Diagnostics Jena GmbH

Germany

2

Abbott

Panbio COVID-19 Ag Rapid Test Device (NASAL)

Abbott Rapid Diagnostics Jena GmbH Germany

3

Fastep

Fastep COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Device

Assure Tech. (Hangzhou Co., Ltd) China

4

Fastep

COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Device

Assure Tech. (Hangzhou Co., Ltd), China

5

CAMTECH

COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test

Camtech Biomedical Pte.Ltd

Singaore

6

SD Biosensor, Standard Q

STANDARD Q COVID-19 Ag Test

SD Biosensor, Inc.

Republic of Korea

7

Access Bio

CareStart COVID-19 Antigen Test

 

Access Bio Inc. USA

8

DNA Diagnostic

COVID-19 Antigen Detection Kit, SARS-CoV-2-N-Protein Detection

DNA Diagnostic A/S, Denmark

No:

Brand Name

Test

Manufacturing Company

Country of Origin

9

VivaChek

VivaDiag Pro SARS-CoV-2 Ag Rapid Test

VivaChek Biotech (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd. China

10

VivaChek

VivaDiag™ SARS-CoV-2 IgM/IgG Rapid Test

VivaChek Biotech (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd. China

11

QUIDEL

Sofia 2 Fluorescent Immunoassy Analyzer

QUIDEL Cooperation, USA

12

QUIDEL

Sofia SARS Antigen FIA

QUIDEL Cooperation

13

QUIDEL

QuickVue SARS Antigen Test

USA

14

ARIA

ARIA Rapid Test- COVID-19 Antigen Test

CTK Biotech Inc. USA

15

SURE STATUS

SURE STATUS COVID-19 Antigen Card Test

Premier Medical Corporation Private-Ltd                                                 India

16

Co-Diagnostic Inc.

Logix Smart Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) Test Kit

Co-Diagnostic Inc.

USA

17

EUROIMMUN

Anti-SARS-CoV-2 ELISA (IgA) Anti-

EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG (Germany)

18

EUROIMMUN

SARS-CoV-2 ELISA (IgG)

EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG (Germany)

19

EUROIMMUN

Anti-SARS-CoV-2 NCP ELISA (IgG)

EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG (Germany)

20

EUROIMMUN

Anti-SARS-CoV-2 NCP ELISA (IgM)

EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG (Germany)

21

EUROIMMUN

EURORealTime SARS-CoV-2 Anti-

EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG (Germany)

22

EUROIMMUN

SARS-CoV-2 QuantiVac ELISA (IgG)

EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG (Germany)

23

SD Biosensor

SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test

Distribution by Roche Diagnostics GmbH, Sandhofer Strasse 116, D-68395, Mannheim

24

BD Veritor TM System

Rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2

Becton , Dickson and Company #7 Loveton Circle Sparks Maryland 21152 USA

25

SD Biosensor

Standard F Covid-19 Ag FIA

SD Biosensor , Inc C-4&5 Floor ,16 , Degyeong-daero 1556 bean-gil, Yeongtang-gu Suwon-si , Gyeonggi-do, 166690, Republic of Korea

