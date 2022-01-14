Submit Release
Update on National COVID-19 Vaccination E-Certificate Platform and Safe Zone Entry Protocols

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, January 14 - Port of Spain, January 14, 2022:  The Ministry of Health (MoH) advises the public that it continues to collaborate with partner Ministries and other public sector entities in the development of a COVID-19 vaccination e-certificate platform. The public is reminded that, as part of the data verification process for this initiative, they may be contacted to confirm their information and, where necessary, to submit information to800vacc@health.gov.tt.

The Ministry of Health also wishes to inform the population that, at this time, the Ministry has not endorsed, for use in Trinidad and Tobago, any other digital system (e.g. vaccination e-cards or vaccination wristbands) regarding entry into COVID-19 Safe Zones or as proof of vaccination. Currently, only national Immunization Records (Vaccination Cards) and bona fide proof of vaccination from other countries are accepted.

The public is encouraged to be careful when sharing sensitive information with third-party entities, especially personal medical information.

The MoH continues to take steps to safeguard the health of the population; the public is urged to get their updates on COVID-19 matters from official sources only. Such sources include the websites and social media pages of the MoH (www.health.gov.tt) and the Regional Health Authorities, as well as communications from partner ministries and agencies (e.g. Office of the Prime Minister- Communications, Office of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs, WHO or PAHO).

 

 

