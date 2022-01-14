National Centenarian Programme recognises 106-year-old Annie Nelson

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, January 14 - The New Year was made extra special for Ms. Annie Nelson when she became the first recipient to be awarded under the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services’ newly re-launched National Centenarian Programme (NCP). Ms. Nelson celebrated her 106th birthday today.

On December 13, 2021, the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services officially relaunched its National Centenarian Programme where from January 1, 2022, the Programme recognizes and honours citizens of Trinidad and Tobago who have achieved the milestone of attaining the age of 100 years and older. Among other things, the National Centenarian Programme seeks to promote a sense of social inclusion and esteem among centenarians given their contributions to the development and overall success of our nation.

Ms. Nelson’s granddaughter, Ms. Roxanne Innis, registered her for the NCP via the ministry’s website. As part of the National Centenarian Programme, Ms. Nelson received a Certificate of Achievement and Honour, a hamper, and other items. Ms. Nelson also received a personalised birthday cake sponsored by the Kiss Baking Company.

Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry Ms. Wendy Guy-Hernandez was on hand to wish Ms. Nelson Happy Birthday. Presenting the items, DPS Guy-Hernandez indicated that the Ministry through the Division of Ageing is proud to honour Ms. Nelson and older persons alike, as the Ministry continues its work towards showcasing the positive contributions of older persons, in particular those who have survived to 100 years and over, as they are the bedrock of our society.

When asked about her secret to longevity, Ms. Nelson said having a close relationship with God, good habits, good friends, and healthy meals are key. Recounting fond memories, Ms. Nelson told the Deputy Permanent Secretary that helping the next generation brought her great joy. According to the Moruga native, she taught Sunday School to the children in the afternoons and took the children on trips to the Cathedral, Botanical Gardens, and the zoo because she wanted the children living in the countryside to have greater experiences.

Ms. Nelson also took the opportunity to impart words of advice to the younger generation. According to the proud grandmother of sixteen grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren, “Always try to have a close relationship with God. Keep your eyes, heart, and mind on the things of God, so that God’s blessings will be upon you.”

The Ministry was proud to honour Ms. Nelson and invites family members and loved ones, Members of Parliament, Local Government Representatives, friends, and neighbours; as well as members of the public, to register information on persons who are 100 years and older, or who will soon be 100 years (i.e. persons 99 years of age).

To register, please log on to the Ministry’s Website: www.social.gov.tt and complete the online form or print a downloadable form for completion. Completed forms may be dropped off at the nearest Social Welfare Office or emailed to the Division of Ageing at opic@social.gov.tt. For more information, persons may contact the Division of Ageing at 623 – 2608; Ext 2002 to 2009 or 800-OPIC (6742).